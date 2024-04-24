Original X-Men star hints at major Deadpool and Wolverine cameo

Original X-Men star Famke Janssen recently hinted that she may make a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be a treasure trove of exciting Easter eggs and cameos from all kinds of superheroes, including characters from the 2000s X-Men films.

Though its recent trailer revealed that certain villains/X-Men members will be returning along with a new version of Wolverine, no other main X-Men cast member has been confirmed to be returning. However, Famke Janssen, who played Jean Grey, may have hinted that there’s a chance fans will see her on the big screen once again.

Janssen hasn’t been seen in a main X-Men role since her last appearance in X-Men: The Last Stand, though she did make cameos in Wolverine and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

However, the actress hasn’t completely abandoned any idea of reprising her role for the upcoming Marvel movie as she told ComicBook.com, “I don’t know. I doubt it, but you never know.”

The idea of Janssen returning as Jean Grey isn’t exactly out of the realm of possibilities. Deadpool & Wolverine will heavily deal with the multiverse, which could lead them to different X-Men universes like the ones in Logan or the 2000s movies.

Jean Grey has appeared in the multiverse already as her cameo in Days of Future Past saw her alive and well, which was a huge departure from her tragic death at the end of The Last Stand.

Though Janssen has to be cagey with her answer, Wolverine could be pulled into the universe where she’s alive. The pair could experience a sense of closure they never received through the original movie series.

Fans can find out if Janssen is reprising her role as the Phoenix when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

