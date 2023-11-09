The Marvels is now playing in cinemas all over the world. So scroll down if you want to know what happens in the movie’s eventful post-credits scene.

The Marvels opened in theaters all across Europe yesterday, as well as Korea. Today, it has expanded to Australia, Brazil, and Mexico and tomorrow the movie will arrive in UK and US cinemas.

The movie’s plot finds super-powered super-friends Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau – whose superhero name is yet to be established – teaming up to fight the Kree.

And the film’s post-credits scene is a doozie, so read on to find out what happens. Just beware of THE MARVELS SPOILERS ahead.

The Marvels post-credits scene explained

The Marvels post-credits scene begins with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) waking up in some kind of lab, with her mother Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) lying by her bed. They are both pretty much the same age, which immediately freaks Monica out.

She shouts “mom” three times, then says “I’ve missed you so much. I’m so sorry.” Monica touches her mother’s face, and Maria just looks confused.

A blue figure asks about their “mysterious visitor,” and Maria says that she seems a little disoriented. Monica asks where she is and what happened, and then we get the big reveal, as the blue figure turns to camera, and it’s Hank McCoy/Beast – as played by Kelsey Grammar – from the X-Men movies.

Marvel The Carol Danvers version of Binary in the comics.

Beast then reveals “Binary” found Monica, referring to Maria. Meaning Rambeau Sr. is now a version of Captain Marvel in this world, and even wearing an outfit that resembles the one worn by the Binary character in the comics. Beast then hypothesises that Monica has crossed through a tear in space-time, stating: “You are now in a reality parallel to your own, which is of course impossible.”

Maria asks about her confusion, to which Beast responds somewhat cryptically: “Confusion is but the first step on the journey to knowledge.” Maria says she’ll take it from there. Though Beast then states that Charles – meaning Charles Xavier/Professor X – has asked for an update. At which point he leaves, stating he’ll check on them later.

The camera pulls back to reveal an ‘X’ on the giant door that Beast departs through, just as Maria asks: “Who are you?” And Monica responds with “Oh sh*t.”

Meaning X-Men are now part of the MCU!

