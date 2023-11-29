James Cameron confirms Avatar 3 release date

It’s only just been a year since Avatar 2 – The Way of Water – was released worldwide, but director James Cameron has firm sights set on a release date for Avatar 3.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Avatar 3 was one of many big blockbuster movies hit by industry delays, with the original plan being to release the movies two years apart, beginning in 2024.

However, that hasn’t stopped hype for the threequel from dying down, with fans already claiming that “spoliers” can be spotted in the special features of The Way of Water.

One year on from the sequel and it looks like James Cameron isn’t budging on his new proposed release date – much to the relief of fans.

Avatar 3 director James Cameron has confirmed that the threequel is on track to be released in December 19, 2025.

According to a report from Variety, Cameron claimed the post-production process for Avatar was “hectic” during a press conference in New Zealand.

“We’re into a very hectic two years of post-production right now,” James Cameron stated. “So it will be Christmas of 2025.”

The director also claimed that he planned to make Avatar movies in New Zealand “indefinitely” – meaning Avatar 4 and 5 are likely to follow in the threequel’s footsteps.

Avatar 3 is set to be released on December 19, 2025, which will be followed by the fourth on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031.

Production designer Ben Procter previously told the Sci-Fi and Fantasy Gazette: “We’re working on [Avatar] 3 right now, trying to get it out the door with the visual effects [and] handoff process. Before anything could be rendered, Jim’s got these cameras, right? That’s where the shots come from [and is] a step that you know before you hand it off. We’re busily improving and prepping the sets to get ready for that process.

“As far as teasing anything more, that is not in my job description. That’s maybe in John Jon Landau’s if you try, [but] that is not mine. All I can say is that we started on this in 2013, with a team that grew and contains so many wonderful people. We’ve been working on it as an overall world, with many interesting places to go and things to see from the very beginning. And so I’ll just say, I can’t tell you what’s coming, but I can tell you a lot of cool stuff is coming.”

“So it won’t be a decade before this one’s done? Seems he’s quickened his pace!” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “Gotta love that 2 years (!!) of post-production is considered a *hectic* schedule for Mr. Cameron,” added another.

More recently, Cameron has been “teased” in claims that Avatar 3 – following the “darker” fire Na’vi – bears a lot of similarities to Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar 3 will hit theaters in December 2025. Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

