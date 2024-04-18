Every LEGO Avatar set retiring in 2024: Toruk Makto, Banshee Flight & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Avatar set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

LEGO’s portfolio comprises several sets taking inspiration from popular movies, such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Batman, and director James Cameron’s Avatar. However, of LEGO’s Avatar kits, there are several destined to be discontinued in 2024. So, if you want to get your hands on the following models, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later.

We have compiled a list of every LEGO Avatar penned for retirement in 2024 and where you can buy each of them.

When will LEGO discontinue these LEGO Avatar sets?

Each of the following Avatar-inspired LEGO kits is scheduled to be retired on July 31, 2024.

1. LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls — 75574

LEGO

Set ID: 75574

Piece count: 1212

Minifigures: 4

Age: 12+

MSRP: $149.99

Pros Cons Most pieces of any LEGO Avatar set currently available Too expensive for some? Immersive building experience Range of imaginative playing opportunities



Featuring a Toruk and Direhorse animal figures, a brick-built Tree of Soulds, and a trio of settings from Pandora’s environment, this 1212-piece set will provide Avatar fans aged 12 and up with an immersive building and thrilling playing experience. In addition, there are also several glow-in-the-dark elements, making this kit great for display during the day and when the sun has set.

The buildable Tree of Souls stands eight-and-a-half inches tall and nine inches wide. The Toruk figure measures nine-and-a-half inches tall and 15 inches wide.

In addition, the kit ships with minifigures of a quartet of characters. These include Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo’at, and Tsu’Tey Na’vi.

Where to buy the LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls

You can purchase this set from LEGO or Amazon, with the latter currently offering this $149.99 kit at a discount of 24%.

2. LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight — 75572

LEGO

Set ID: 75572

Piece count: 572

Minifigures: 2

Age: 9+

MSRP: $59.99

Pros Cons Posable figures for display Environmental scene could be larger Immersive playing experience Reasonably priced

This 572-piece LEGO Avatar set comprises a duo of posable Banshees, a brick-built mountain scene, replete with glow-in-the-dark elements, and minifigures of Jake Sully and Neytiri for Avatar fans aged nine and up to recreate the first Banshee flight.

Comprising bricks finished in vibrant hues, each of the two Banshee models measures two inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 10.5 inches nose to tail. As such, when you’ve immersed yourself into the playing experience provided by this set, you can display it in your bedroom.

Where to buy the LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight

You can get your hands on this set at LEGO, or from Amazon or Best Buy, who have dropped this kit’s original price of $59.99 by 22% and $12, respectively.

3. LEGO Avatar Skimwing Adventure — 75576

LEGO

Set ID: 75576

Piece count: 259

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $34.99

Pros Cons Playing experience Needs to be coupled with other LEGO Avatar sets for truly immersive playing experience Posable for display

This 259-piece LEGO Avatar set was designed for LEGO builders aged eight and up. The kit includes a buildable Skimwing figure, which is posable, a Pandoran seabed setting, and minifigures of Jake Sully and Tonowari.

In addition, the set ships with a display stand, allowing you to display the two-and-a-half-inch-tall, 13-inch-wide, and 13-inch-long Skimwing model. An array of accessories, such as Tonowari’s spear, are also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Avatar Skimwing Adventure

You can acquire this LEGO Avatar set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. The set is originally priced at $34.99. However, Amazon and Walmart have dropped this set’s price by 26% and $7, respectively.

4. LEGO Avatar Ilu Discovery — 75575

LEGO

Set ID: 75575

Piece count: 179

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $24.99

Pros Cons Playing experience Too few pieces Reasonably priced Could be more posable

Designed for Avatar fans from as young as eight years old, this kit comprises 179 bricks. The piece count might not be that much; however, even so, when the build is complete, this set is sure to provide young LEGO builders with fun-filled playing experience as they recreate scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water.

The set features a brick-built, posable Ilu figure — which stands one-and-a-half inches tall, five inches wide, and eight inches deep — and a coral-reef setting. Minifigures of Tsireya and Tuk are also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Avatar Ilu Discovery

You can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. It’s worth noting that this kit, which is originally priced at $24.99, has been handed discounts of 25% and $5 at Amazon and Walmart, respectively.

