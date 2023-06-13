Avatar 3, MCU & Star Wars hit with delays and new release dates

Disney has just made major changes to its theatrical calendar for the next five years, with delays and new release dates for Avatar 3, Avengers: Secret Wars and other MCU movies, Star Wars, and more.

Release dates are never set in stone, and Avatar is the best example: The Way of Water was originally scheduled for release in December 2014, but it took another eight years before it hit cinemas.

So, fans were understandably cautious about their imminent excitement for the next three entries in the franchise, believed to be titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

However, as expected amid the writers strike, Avatar 3 has been delayed and other release dates have made sizeable moves on the calendar.

New release dates: Avatar 3, Avengers, Star Wars and more

Below, you’ll find a complete list of all the new release dates announced by Disney today, as per Variety:

Avatar

Avatar 3 — December 19, 2025

Avatar 4 — December 21, 2029

Avatar 5 — December 19, 2031

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Star Wars

Untitled Star Wars movie — May 22, 2026

Untitled Star Wars movie — December 18, 2026

Untitled Star Wars movie — December 17, 2027

Other

Live-action Moana movie — June 27, 2025

Untitled Alien movie — August 16, 2024

The Amateur — November 8, 2024

According to the outlet, “production delays are part of the reason behind the total overhaul of the release plan”, with several MCU projects pausing filming due to the writers strike and scripts being reworked.

Here’s a crazy observation, though: by the time Avatar 5 comes out, it’ll have been more than 20 years since the original 2009 blockbuster. Who knows if they’ll all rank among the highest-grossing movies of all time by then.

You can find out more about Avatar 3 here and our other MCU coverage here.