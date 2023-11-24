With the MCU at crisis point, the direction for future films remains uncertain. Amidst the chaos, one “fake” poster for Avengers: Secret Wars has gone viral.

While latest release The Marvels was hit or miss with fans, attentions have now turned to where Marvel Studios might go next.

As it stands, the future is looking a little bleak. Lead villains might be swapped out for ones that haven’t been established in the MCU, and previously dead characters are thought to possibly be resurrected to increase popularity.

Avengers: Secret Wars, due out in 2027, is among the Marvel movies yet to take shape, with some fans taking ideas into their own hands.

“Fake” Avengers: Secret Wars poster goes viral

A “fake” poster for upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Secret Wars has gone viral on X/Twitter – and fans are divided.

With the slogan “One. Last. Time.” hanging above the potential crop of Avengers, the poster includes some faces fans have seen aligned with the team before, such as Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

However, new hopefuls can also be spotted in the crowd, such as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Deadpool, three incarnations of Spider-Man, and Shang-Chi.

The poster has even gone so far as to imagine unconfirmed castings for future movies, including John Krasinski in the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

“Each time I see the Spider-Verse characters being dragged into one of these posters I pray they won’t be in the movie specifically because I love the Spider-Verse movies. Also, what’s up with some people believing BTSV will “close the barrier between animation and live-action,” one fan posted in response to the tweet.

“After Deadpool 3 I need a break from the multiverse films,” a second added, with a third commenting “I cannot stress just how f***ing terrible this would be.”

While some fans already feel despondent about Avengers: Secret Wars, others are holding out hope.

“The only film anyone is looking forward to after Deadpool 3,” one fan chimed in, with another stating “Hope this movie has the same hype as Endgame, nothing going to top that.”

“Here is how I want Secret Wars to go down! With Doom gaining the Power to re-create the universe at the end of the film concluding the Multiverse Saga! Then in the Next Saga, the 1st Film can be an Avengers Film, titled BattleWorld!” another fan concluded.

No characters have been confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars as of yet.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due for release on May 7, 2027. Check out our other upcoming movie and TV previews below:

