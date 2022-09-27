John Krasinski teases Fantastic Four after Deadpool 3 announcement

John Krasinski just teased his involvement in the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie following Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 announcement.

Krasinski cameoed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, the stretchy leader of Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four.

The Office star has been a popular fan cast for years, but spoiler: Scarlet Witch turned him into spaghetti in Doctor Strange 2, as well as killing the rest of the Illuminati.

However, when it comes to the multiverse, anything can happen – and it looks like we might be seeing Krasinski as Reed Richards again after all.

Did John Krasinski just confirm he’s in the Fantastic Four movie?

John Krasinski’s tease comes after Ryan Reynolds not only announced the long-awaited release date for Deadpool 3, but revealed Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine one last time.

Amid fans’ ecstatic reactions to the news, Krasinski retweeted the video and wrote: “Wait… is this our movie?”

As you’d expect, people have lost their minds, with thousands sharing the GIF of Jim shouting, “What is going on?”

While Krasinski could be returning as Reed Richards, there’s one other possibility: he could be referencing If, originally titled Imaginary Friends, a film directed by Krasinski and starring both actors.

Previously, it didn’t seem like we’d see Krasinski in the Fantastic Four suit again. On the commentary track for Multiverse of Madness, director Sam Raimi said: “It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be.

“And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.”

Fantastic Four is due for release on November 8, 2024, around two months after Deadpool 3. For more on the movie, click here, while you can find out more about Deadpool 3 here.