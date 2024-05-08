Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review: A worthy successor to Caesar’s throne

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues the legacy long after Caesar’s reign. Though it takes a while to find its footing, once it gets going, it goes ape. This is the summer 2024 blockbuster you won’t want to miss.

For decades, it seemed like no one could top the twist ending of Franklin J. Schaffner’s Planet of the Apes. Charlton Heston’s Taylor beats his fists into the sand as he curses humanity; the camera pans out, revealing the Statue of Liberty’s ruins — he’d been home this whole time.

Studios tried and failed to relive the glory, culminating in Tim Burton’s baffling 2001 reimagining of the same name. But things took a turn for the better in the late 2000s. Technology had advanced, and the franchise went in an entirely new direction with the epic Caesar saga.

Article continues after ad

Combining cutting-edge visual effects with genuinely captivating narratives, these films managed to capture the excitement of the original while forging their own legacy. The same can be said for director Wes Ball’s latest movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, (hopefully) the start of an exciting new saga.

Article continues after ad

A slow but necessary start

The opening sequence kicks off with a title card, reminding us of the pandemic, Caesar’s reign, and how Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set “many generations later.” In this world, primates are once again the intelligent, dominant species, while humans are their primitive inferiors.

Following the brief recap, we’re introduced to protagonist Noa, a young chimpanzee who lives freely in the lush oasis Caesar led his fellow primates 300 years ago. Alongside him are his family and his clan, who maintain the traditions of those who came before them.

Article continues after ad

The first act takes a hot minute to get things going, during which time it can be difficult to connect with the narrative. But like any good novel, those first 50 pages are integral to setting up the story and, significantly, the characters. In that sense, Josh Friedman’s script succeeds.

With its whopping 145-minute runtime, there’s time to spare, and yet it doesn’t feel like any is wasted. Sure, it might feel slow to begin with, but every scene serves a distinct purpose, laying the groundwork for this new world. Caesar’s legacy is not forgotten, but it’s also interesting to see how it’s continued (or in some cases warped) all these years later.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Caesar is gone but not forgotten

This brings us to Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape’s big bad, Proximus Caesar, whose evil plan is to harness old human technology to enslave other primate clans. He’s the perfect villain; a mean-spirited simian, one who’s taken the teachings of Caesar and distorted them. His interpretations serve as a cautionary tale against a pertinent issue: manipulating the past to serve self-indulgent agendas.

20th Century Studios Proximus Caesar has an evil plan

Pitching a universe where articulate primates are holding philosophical debates and humans are gathered around watering holes isn’t the easiest sell. But just as the Caesar trilogy managed to strike a chord, so too does the latest installment, feeling both fantastical yet emotionally grounded. It’s easy to forget you’re watching CGI animals, and even easier to find characters to root for.

Article continues after ad

This is helped along by a solid cast. Freya Allan uses her experience on The Witcher to deliver a compelling performance as lead human Mae, who goes through her own evolution throughout the film as she teams up with Noa and an orangutan named Raka. Their journey together raises the classic question that permeates every Planet of the Apes film to date: can humans and primates coexist?

Article continues after ad

20th Century Studios Freya Allan gives an incredible performance as Mae

Raka is portrayed by Shameless star Peter Macon, while Abigail’s Kevin Durand takes on the role of Proximus Caesar and It’s Owen Teague is Noa. Each actor does a brilliant job of bringing these primates to life, convincing in their mannerisms that are at once authentic yet human enough to be relatable, all of which is bolstered by some well-placed humor.

Article continues after ad

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes demands the biggest screen possible

When it comes to the all-important visual effects, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes might be the franchise’s greatest achievement yet. Even as the opening finds its footing, there’s enough to be enjoyed in the luscious scenery. Wētā FX’s performance capture animation brings the simians to life with a level of detail not seen since Avatar: The Way of Water. Pro tip: see this film on the biggest screen possible.

What’s great here is how accessible the narrative is. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the sci-fi franchise or you’re a newbie, it’s an engaging experience. There are enough references and nods to its predecessors to serve the devotees but equally it works well as a standalone story. There are plenty of surprises too, so it might be an idea to leave those fan theories at the door and just enjoy the ride.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

20th Century Studios Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is best enjoyed on the biggest screen possible

The final act is grand in scale, as a colony of apes descend upon an epic beach backdrop reminiscent of the 1968 original. The stakes are well and truly raised at this point, culminating in some epic action sequences and a satisfying payoff. While loose ends are tied, a reveal at the end could easily segue into a sequel.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review score: 4/5

If Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the beginning of a new saga, it’s off to a great start. Wes Ball told Dexerto how much of a fan of the movies he was growing up, and it shows. Though it’s a franchise flick, it doesn’t feel like a cash grab but rather a passion project. Epic visuals, a compelling narrative, and excellent performances, this is what happens when a film is made by a fan for fans.

Article continues after ad

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in UK cinemas on May 9 and US cinemas on May 10. It’s one of many new movies worth checking out this month. You can also find the new films heading to streaming here.