In a shock move, Marvel is reportedly considering bringing back multiple Avengers to the MCU, including characters that have already died onscreen.

Following more than a decade of unprecedented success, Marvel has had a rough year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a hit. But Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a critical disappointment, and a commercial failure, especially when compared to its predecessors.

Next up is The Marvels – a sequel to movie Captain Marvel and TV series Ms. Marvel – and if early tracking is to be believed, the November release will also underperform.

Article continues after ad

The company isn’t exactly in crisis, but according to a new report, Marvel’s top brass recently met to discuss the MCU’s future, and how to steady the ship. One plan up for discussion will shock longtime fans of the films. Warning – Marvel SPOILERS ahead.

Article continues after ad

Marvel might bring back dead Avengers

A wide-ranging report on Variety’s website suggests that Marvel is considering bringing back characters whose stories came to a close in Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Article continues after ad

The outlet’s source believes that big names – including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow – are being discussed. In spite of the fact that both those characters are now dead.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Being comic book movies, pretty much anything is possible, so expiration isn’t the biggest stumbling block. Instead, money could be the issue, with Variety stating that: “the studio hasn’t yet committed to the idea — if it were able to bring those actors back, it wouldn’t come cheap. Sources say Downey Jr.’s upfront salary for Iron Man 3 was around $25 million.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Who are the original Avengers?

The first Avengers movie hit screens in 2012, with that initial squad consisting of the aforementioned Iron Man and Black Widow, as well as Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). With Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury managing the team.

The roster has grown and shifted through the years, with the gang teaming up with the likes of Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel. Whose aforementioned new movie hits cinemas next week, on November 10, 2023.

Article continues after ad

For more superhero coverage, check out the below previews:

Spider-Man 4 | Venom 3 | Deadpool 3 | X-Men ’97 | Captain America: Brave New World | She-Hulk Season 2 | What If Season 2 | Thor 5 | Fantastic Four | Avengers Secret Wars | Avengers The Kang Dynasty | Agatha Darkhold Diaries | Daredevil: Born Again