Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey set for “explosive” Piers Morgan interview

Fiona Harvey has rebuffed claims that she is the real-life inspiration for Baby Reindeer’s Martha, and is now set for an “explosive” TV interview.

With Netflix’s Baby Reindeer now set to be the platform’s most-watched show of all time, Fiona Harvey has found herself at the center of attention after repeated reports that she is the “real-life Martha,” the fictional stalker created by Richard Gadd to star opposite his own character, Donny.

Harvey has publicly denied these claims and is now set to appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored in an “explosive” TV interview.

Across multiple posts on Facebook, Harvey wrote “Everything about Gadd will not be talked about now until after my TV show. I hope you all tune in. It’s going to be explosive, real truths all about Gadd finally out.” She also posted that she was “nervous” about filming.

According to the Daily Record, the 58-year-old from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire has already filmed her interview with Morgan.

The footage is described as a “sparring match,” with Harvey reportedly stating “There was a heavy emphasis from Piers Morgan on Gadd and the emails I am supposed to have sent. I have my own thoughts on it that I’d like to keep to myself but I wouldn’t say I was happy. It was very rapid to try to trip me up. He did it fast-paced to catch me off guard.

“Piers kept saying to me ‘Are you sure you haven’t sent this guy 41,000 emails and phone calls?’. A lot of the interview, for a good 10 minutes, he kept coming back to this. I said, ‘Look, even if I had sent some emails, it doesn’t mean I’m guilty of the rest of the stuff. As I said, in order to bill something as a true story, it’s got to be pretty much 100% true.

“It seemed to me that I was set up. I feel a bit used,” Harvey continued.

The Daily Record also reported that Harvey was only paid £250 for her time. UK talk shows including This Morning have also been vying for her time, with Harvey stating that “it’s difficult to know who to trust.”

Metro reported that the official line on Harvey’s interview with Morgan is that it’s designed to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans of the hit show.”

Gadd hasn’t publicly commented directly about Harvey but did release a public statement after false allegations surrounding Sean Foley were taken to the police.

“People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show,” Gadd explained via Instagram Stories.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored special is set to air on YouTube on Thursday, May 10.

