When is Citadel Episode 7 on Prime Video?

When will Citadel Episode 7 come out on Prime Video? The Russo Brothers’ spy series just reached its sixth episode, but will there be a seventh?

Citadel, produced by the directors of Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and The Gray Man, was billed as the “debut of a landmark global franchise”, featuring an all-star cast with top talent from across the world.

It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as two former spies who reunite after narrowly escaping death on the job. Their memories were wiped, but they’re dragged back into the fold amid a new dangerous threat, “all while contending a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Its first season has been an incredible success on the streaming platform, but fans may be left wondering: when will Citadel Episode 7 come out on Prime Video?

Will there be a Citadel Episode 7?

Citadel Episode 7 will never be released on Prime Video, because it doesn’t exist.

Season 1 wrapped up with just six episodes, with its finale airing on May 26. However, we do have some good news: the show is returning for Season 2.

In a statement, Amazon and MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke said: “Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience.”

According to Amazon, the launch of Citadel saw it rocket to number one on top 10 charts across the world and “attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video – such an incredible performance for new and original IP.”

“This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew,” Salke added.

You can find out more about Citadel Season 2 here, and check out our other upcoming movie & TV hubs below:

