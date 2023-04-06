Will there be a Beef Season 2 on Netflix? The new comedy-drama series has just landed on the streaming platform, but can fans expect a second season?

Beef comes from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer Lee Sung Jin, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as the lead characters, alongside Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, and Ashley Park.

The 10-episode show, which is part of the streaming giant’s partnership with A24 Studios, centers on Wong’s Amy Lau and Yeun’s Danny Cho as they get caught up in a road rage incident, causing their lives and relationships to unravel.

With early reviews earning the Netflix show a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, viewers are probably wondering: is there going to be a Beef Season 2?

Will there be a Beef Season 2?

Beef Season 2 has not been announced by Netflix, but it’s still early days, meaning it could happen down the line.

Though the streamer has been known to be a little unpredictable with its renewal schedule, generally it’ll wait at least a month in order to take stock of those crucial first 28 days.

Check out the trailer for Beef below:

Ultimately, it’ll come down to stats – does it make the top 10 list? If so, for how long? And do the viewing figures and revenue outweigh the cost of production? These are all questions Netflix will be able to answer shortly. Once it does, we’ll be sure to keep this post updated.

What’s certain is that Beef has gone down a treat with the critics, with Entertainment.ie going as far as to saying it’s “the best original show on Netflix in years.” Elsewhere, Inverse wrote: “Beef has all the teeth of today’s most withering social satires, and more perspective and wit than most ‘eat the rich’ thrillers.”

Beef Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. You can read more on what it’s about here, and the full cast and characters here. And check out our other TV hubs below:

