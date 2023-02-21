Will there be a Physical 100 Season 2? The finale of the Korean Netflix reality series just dropped – but will it return for a second season?

Ever since Physical 100 arrived on the streaming platform in January, it’s consistently been one of its most-watched shows with every new batch of episodes. Each week, it’s sat comfortably on the Top 10 chart across the world.

Like a mix of Squid Game, World’s Strongest Man, and Ninja Warrior, the show took 100 contestants of varying ages, genders, and builds, and pitted them against each other in five quests.

It reached its finale with Episode 9 today, so fans may be wondering: is there going to be a Physical 100 Season 2?

Will there be a Physical 100 Season 2?

Physical 100 Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed – however, given its success, it’d be surprising if Netflix didn’t bring it back for another season.

Netflix has canceled several shows already this year: Warrior Nun, Inside Job, Dead End: Paranormal Park, and 1899, the name a few. They had passionate fanbases, but here’s the problem: they weren’t sensations on the scale of Wednesday, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.

Justifying them being axed, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said: “We have never canceled a successful show. A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget.

“The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

While it’s unclear how much Physical 100 cost overall, the cash prize wasn’t huge: 300 million won, equating to roughly $244,000. Given the week-by-week viewership and demand for another season, it seems likely we’ll see 100 more contestants running, lifting, and fighting against each other.

If you want to find out who won Physical 100 Season 1, click here.

That’s all we know about Physical 100 Season 2. In the meantime, check out our other coverage of the show below:

