Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Release date, trailer, cast, characters, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, from its release date and trailer to cast, characters, plot details, and more.

When it comes to ranking the best Spider-Man movies, a small few are in contention for the top spot: Spider-Man 2 has long been regarded as one of the top outings for the webhead, and No Way Home brought our three live-action Spider-Men together.

However, we all know the real answer: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018’s Oscar-winning, eye-popping masterpiece.

Soon, Miles Morales will return in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – so, here’s what we know so far, from its release date and trailer to cast, confirmed and rumored characters, and plot details.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is due for release on June 2, 2023.

It will be showing exclusively in cinemas, so don’t expect it on Netflix, Disney+, or another streaming platform anytime soon.

The sequel was planned for release in April this year, but was delayed as a result of global restrictions and pushed further back from October 7.

However, there’ll be less than a year between Across the Spider-Verse and the next sequel: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there’s a teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – check it out below:

The trailer – well, it’s technically a “first look” – begins with Miles in his bedroom, listening to Post Malone’s Sunflower, where he’s surprised by Spider-Gwen’s sudden arrival.

After frantically trying to hide his toys and other stuff, she asks him if he wants to get out of here. The clip then shifts to Miles falling through portals of the multiverse, where he’s pursued by Spider-Man 2099.

They fall through another portal, flying past rushing traffic while Spider-Man 2099 tries to put some sort of watch on Miles, before he slams him down.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse cast: Who’s in it?

In terms of the confirmed cast members of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we can expect the following stars to appear:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Miles’s father

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Miles’s mother

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, the movie’s villain

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk

Jorma Taccone as The Vulture

Takuya Yamashiro as the Japanese Spider-Man

Isaac made his debut as Spider-Man 2099 in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse, traveling into the universe of the ’60s Spider-Man series and arguing with its Spider-Man – just like the meme.

“The thing I can say is, what makes this character so funny is that he’s the one Spider-Man that doesn’t have a sense of humor. Because all of them act like… they’re wisecracks, right? Everybody wisecracks, except this guy just doesn’t. He’s a very serious Spider-Man,” he told Screen Rant.

As for The Spot, he’s “one of the deepest cuts in Spider-Man’s rogue gallery” according to co-director Kemp Powers. “But he has a super-power that really excited our entire team: His entire body is covered in little interdimensional portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go,” he added.

“We thought it would be really cool if the portals felt like living ink that had spilled or splattered on the comic artist’s drawing. His very simple power provided endless exciting challenges and permutations for our team.”

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse rumored characters

Now, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature 240 characters and take place across six universes – so we can expect a few different Spider-People to show up that haven’t been announced thus far.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is rumored to make an appearance, as per The Cosmic Circus, alongside possible cameos from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s webheads following their comeback in No Way Home.

The Spider-Man from Insomniac’s hit PlayStation game is also rumored to appear, likely to be voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

It’s unclear whether Nicolas Cage will return as Spider-Man Noir alongside the other variants seen in Into the Spider-Verse, such as Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker and John Mulaney as Spider-Ham.

Now we’re stepping into major pinch-of-salt territory. The following characters have all been attached to rumors regarding Across the Spider-Verse: Spider-Man India, Superior Spider-Man, the Scarlet Spiders, Silk, Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and Carnage.

Co-writer Christopher Miller did give the following caveat: “To clarify, amidst the universe-hopping there are 240 unique characters that had to be designed and modeled but they’re mostly minor or background characters.

“The scale is grand, but the story is personal & centers on Miles and his family, along w/ Gwen and a handful of others.”

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

And, as teased by the writers to Entertainment Weekly, “Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet…. a lot of new ones.”

We’ll update this article upon further announcements about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

