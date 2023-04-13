Will there be a Florida Man Season 2 on Netflix?

Will there be a Florida Man Season 2? The crime comedy series that promises to go “beyond the meme” has just landed on Netflix, but can fans expect a second season?

We’ve all seen the headlines that made Florida Man the meme he is today. The phrase first rose to online fame back in 2013 following a string of outrageous news stories coming out of The Sunshine State, from “Florida man arrested for trying to get alligator drunk” to “Hot sauce saves Florida man after car crashes into Taco Bell.”

It was only a matter of time before the phenomenon was made into a TV show, although the new Netflix series from creator Donald Todd promises to give viewers so much more than bonkers lines. As said in a press release, Florida Man “digs way deeper into the swamp than any news snippet or viral meme can.”

The story follows Mike, a “recovering gambling addict” and “struggling ex-cop” who “reluctantly returns to his home state when mob boss Moss sends him to find his missing girlfriend, Delly.” With seven episodes now available to binge-watch, viewers are probably wondering: is there going to be a Florida Man Season 2?

Will there be a Florida Man Season 2?

As it stands, there will likely not be a Florida Man Season 2 on Netflix. It is a limited series, meaning the show has a predetermined number of episodes telling a complete story arc.

That being said, the show has only just dropped, and given how popular the streaming platform’s original series have been of late, there’s all the chance Florida Man hits the top 10 charts and garners a viewership that’s substantial enough to get the green light.

If it does, it would then need the producers and stars to agree to continue the story. Or they could turn Florida Man into an anthology series and explore the storyline beyond the core characters – which includes Édgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine, Abbey Lee as Delly West, and Emory Cohen as Moss Yankov.

While there may not be any imminent plans for another season of Florida Man, Todd is proud of his work, not least because the subject matter holds a special place in his heart. In a promotional interview with Netflix, the showrunner – who was born and raised in The Sunshine State – said: “As I grew up, I never stopped thinking about why Florida is Florida.

“Florida is a thin layer of porous crust on top of a hundred feet of water, and it’s maybe a few feet above sea level… it might all sink. So when you feel that everything is temporary, you take what you can when you can get it.”

Elaborating on why Florida is the perfect setting for a crime series, he explained: “The brightest sun casts the darkest shadows, so people can hide in shadows. All of that creates an ethos that’s perfect for a bright and noirish crime story.”

Florida Man is available to stream on Netflix now. You can read more about the show here, and the full cast and characters here.