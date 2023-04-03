Blue Beetle: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

The DCEU is about to introduce us to Blue Beetle, so here’s everything you need to know, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

The DCEU is currently in turmoil, with films being panned and axed all over the place. However, that hasn’t stopped the new Blue Beetle movie from being released.

The film’s been a long time coming, but it’s nearly here, and fans are finally getting a good look at the underrated hero after concept art was shown at the DC FanDome in 2021.

Article continues after ad

But what’s happening with the film, and when is it coming out? We’ll explain all, so keep reading…

Blue Beetle release date: When is it coming out?

Blue Beetle will premiere in cinemas on August 18, 2023.

Blue Beetle is significant for being one of the few DC projects not to get axed during recent power shuffles, especially as the new slate was announced earlier this year.

However, new DC helmer James Gunn has not offered any confirmation that Blue Beetle will have a significant role in the DCEU, or show up in future films. When asked about it, Gunn said it will be “set in its own world and fits directly into our DCU.”

Article continues after ad

Blue Beetle cast: Who is starring in the film?

The main cast of Blue Beetle includes, but is not limited to:

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes

Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes

Bruna Marquezine as Penny

George Lopez as Rudy

Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord (replacing Sharon Stone)

Javier Guillén as a currently undisclosed role, though there are rumors he could voicing the Scarab

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There has also been rumors of Batman appearing in the film, though it seems like he will only be referenced.

Blue Beetle trailer: Is there a trailer for the movie?

Yes, a trailer was just released today, which you can watch below:

The trailer depicts Jaime’s life before getting his powers, as well as the rather terrifying body transformation he undergoes once the Scarab attaches to him. “Whatever you can imagine, I can create,” the suit says.

Article continues after ad

However, villains are on the way, with Susan Sarandon’s Victoria ominously stating, “The Scarab chose you. But it belongs to me.”

Blue Beetle plot: What is it about?

The official Warner Bros. Discovery synopsis for the film is as thus: “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Article continues after ad

The film will be based on the comics of the same name, that were first created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski. Blue Beetle was an active member of the Teen Titans, and a major hero in his own right. This version of Blue Beetle will be the third generation, and it seems like the sister of the second Blue Beetle will be this film’s big bad.

This article will be updated when we learn more. For more DC content, click here, and you can check out our other superhero hubs below:

Article continues after ad

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse