The Witcher Season 3: Release date window, cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about The Witcher Season 3, the show’s final season with Henry Cavill, from release date and trailer details to cast, plot, and more.

Season 2 of The Witcher ended with the shocking revelation that the general White Flame is actually Duny, Ciri’s father.

This coincides with the Northern rulers putting a bounty of Ciri, Geralt, and Yennifer, essentially sending the trio into hiding with multiple enemies on their tails.

Now that the third season has finished filming, fans are desperate to know when the next season will be coming. Here is everything we know so far.

Contents:

The Witcher Season 3 will be released on Netflix in Summer 2023.

An exact date has yet to be announced, but it’s expected to hit the streaming platform between June and September.

The Witcher Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

As of November 2022, there isn’t a trailer for The Witcher Season 3.

However, there is more Witcher content coming soon: The Witcher Blood Origin is a prequel series set thousands of years before Geralt, exploring the creation of the first Witcher and the conjunction of the spheres. Check out the trailer below:

You can also find out more about the spinoff here, and we’ll update this space when the first trailer for Season 3 is shared online.

The Witcher Season 3 cast: Who’s in it?

The principal cast of The Witcher is returning for Season 3, including Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Ciri.

While unconfirmed, we can also expect the returns of Jaskier (Joey Batey), Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni), Cahir (Eamon Farren), Francesca (Mecia Simson), Filavandrel (Tom Canton), Triss (Anna Shaffer), Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), Dara (Wilson Mbomio), Istredd (Royce Pierreson), Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), and Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen).

It has been confirmed on October 29, 2022, that Henry Cavill will leave after Season 3, to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

In a statement on Instagram, Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Liam Hemsworth wrote: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The Witcher Season 3 plot: What’s it about?

The third season is likely to pick up where Season 2 ended, with the main characters on the run from The Brotherhood, Elves, and the Wild Hunt.

According to an interview with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Season 3 will be based on the Time of Contempt saga, which sees Ciri being hidden at the magical academy Aretuza, where Yennifer was also instructed.

That’s everything we know about The Witcher Season 3. We’ll update this page upon further announcements, and in the meantime, you can check out our other TV hubs below:

