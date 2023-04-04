Harry Potter TV show: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about the Harry Potter TV show, the rumored television spinoff of the Wizarding World, including any release date updates, cast announcements, plot, and more.

2022 was a great year for franchises on the small screen, from HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to Amazon Studios’ Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. But one spinoff that’s yet to be magicked into existence is one of the biggest and most successful IPs in the world: Harry Potter.

There’s no denying there’s a market for it – fans have been calling for a small-screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling book series ever since the last movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, dropped back in 2011. Talks reignited once more last month when Warner Bros. announced new plans to extend the Wizarding World.

With some exciting developments of late including the recent news that the studio is close to securing a deal with HBO, here’s everything we know about the Harry Potter TV show so far.

Currently, there is no official release date for the Harry Potter TV show.

Since the project is in the talking phase right now, we’re still waiting for the series to get the green light – so maybe it’s best not to hold your breath just yet.

We’ll be sure to keep this section updated as more information comes out.

Harry Potter TV show plot: What is it about?

According to Bloomberg’s sources, ​​HBO is reportedly very close to landing a deal with Warner Bros. to adapt the book series from scratch.

So rather than going beyond J.K. Rowling’s narrative, the idea – right now, at least – is to retell one book per season, as per the report. In theory, this would mean Season 1 would center on the story of The Sorcerer’s Stone (or The Philosopher’s Stone if you’re a purist).

As well as allowing for the story to be told on screen in more depth than the movies, it would also pave the way for a new range of actors to have a shot at portraying the beloved characters.

Harry Potter TV show cast: Who’s in it?

Currently, there are no cast updates for Harry Potter Season 1.

As said, the deal is yet to be sealed, meaning we’ll have to sit tight until any new cast members are announced.

If and when that does happen, we’ll be excited to see who will be filling the shoes of the characters. That includes our Hogwarts heroes Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, played in the movies by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint respectively.

We’ll be sure to keep this section updated as more information comes out.

Is there a Harry Potter TV show trailer?

Currently, there is no trailer for the Harry Potter TV show.

At risk of sounding like a broken record, no deal means no trailer. But you can bet that whichever network does end up landing the rights will pump the project with enough funding and resources to do justice to the franchise’s legacy – and that includes delivering a visual spectacle.

We’ll be sure to keep this section updated as more information comes out.

