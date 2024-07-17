The Jedi Order have become Star Wars villains thanks to showrunner Leslye Headland, but is there enough drama to warrant The Acolyte Season 2?

If you’ve been watching The Acolyte week after week, you’ll know it’s a new TV show that’s been especially exhausting. Not only has it changed the Star Wars timeline for good, but it’s split fan opinion wider than it ever has been.

Through ups, downs, and accused “wokebaiting”, The Acolyte has fostered some of the best hand-to-hand combat scenes in Star Wars history, largely boiling down to the reveal of Qimir as The Stranger.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone will have enjoyed it, but nobody can deny that the show has made its mark. Still, is there enough interest and storyline for The Acolyte Season 2 to ever happen? Warning: Possible spoilers ahead!

Will there be The Acolyte Season 2?

The Acolyte Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, but Headland has routinely been vocal about wanting more from the show.

Article continues after ad

Disney+

As with many binge-worthy TV shows these days, a second season is likely to depend more on viewership figures than what the creators actually want to do.

Article continues after ad

According to reports from ScreenRant, actual viewership figures are more than healthy enough to warrant further action. After 14 days, the series was “the second most successful in terms of streaming and engagement, outperforming the average top 100 TV show by a factor of six.”

However, it still doesn’t outperform smash hits such as Andor or The Mandalorian.

On top of this, it’s unsurprising that Headland is raring to go regarding more episodes.

“There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure,” Headland told Collider earlier this year.

Article continues after ad

She followed this up with Nerdist a few months later, adding “We definitely aren’t going to leave you hanging. You do a show like this, you take a lot of risks, you don’t really save a lot of those types of questions for Season 2.

Article continues after ad

“I have no idea. Well, not that I have no idea. I would say there are conversations. And I don’t know when that will happen. I don’t know when that decision will be made,” she continued.

Article continues after ad

Storylines were originally held back in case of Season 2

In Episode 5 of The Acolyte, the big reveal is Manny Jacinto as our new Big Bad – but, according to Headland, the role was originally set up as a Season 2 tease. When she saw Jacinto’s test screenings, it was moved forward.

Disney

Speaking to Inverse, Headland explained “He was much more of a tee-up for a second season arc. But I saw Manny’s screen test early on in pre-production, and I just thought, ‘There will be riots in the streets if I don’t [go further]. Here we go. I guess I’m rewriting an episode.’ Manny was so impressive in every aspect.”

Article continues after ad

Because the goalposts shifted with the reveal of Mae’s master, it would be remiss to think Headland doesn’t have a backup plan — according to Entertainment Weekly, she has several.

Article continues after ad

“And then I’d say there are four to five major mysteries and plot points that have to get hit in Season 2,” she adds. “But until we get a proper pickup, I worry that spending a lot of time in that world – especially being in a period where I’ve worked so long on this project that honestly I’m exhausted by it coming out – to kind of jump right into like, ‘All right, season 2…’

Article continues after ad

“It will probably be more that I know what needs to happen, and I know what the character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third, or fourth season. So I look forward to working on that, but right now, I haven’t.”

Thanks to The Acolyte Episode 8, we have a good idea of what these mysteries could be. Cameos from both Darth Plagueis and Yoda have been teased, with Mae tasked by Vernestra to bring her former student – Qimir – to the Jedi Council.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of this, Osha has crossed over to the ‘dark side,’ working with Qimir after causing some lightsaber bleeding and killing Sol.

Plot theories and fan backlash could put the brakes on plans

While Forbes believes the cost of The Acolyte Season 2 could outprice its healthy viewership, the vocal negative reaction the show has received could also put future seasons in jeopardy.

Lucasfilm/Disney

Paul Tassi wrote “Estimates of the cost of The Acolyte put it at $180 million for what are effectively eight, thirty-minute episodes. That’s an absolutely wild amount of money for a Star Wars thing that is nowhere near theaters, but rather the sixth Disney live-action Star Wars series instead.

Article continues after ad

“And while I think the show has a solid aesthetic, no, it does not look like a $180 million production, and you have to wonder where much of that money went.”

The fan reaction online will be no surprise to anyone, although a campaign to renew The Acolyte for Season 2 emerged ahead of Episode 8.

Article continues after ad

Fans described previous episodes as “garbage”, review-bombing sites such as Rotten Tomatoes before it came out because of the show’s focus on a range of diverse and/or female Star Wars characters.

Article continues after ad

While it’s fair to assume The Acolyte isn’t as negatively thought of as the internet might lead us to believe, there’s still an overarching commitment to the High Republic Era that Disney will want to deliver on regardless.

Continue to jump into hyperspace with everything we know about Skeleton Crew and Tales of the Jedi Season 2. You can also read our Star Wars The Acolyte explained guide for more specific details.

Or, for big screen adventures in the galaxy, look ahead to Star Wars movies like New Jedi Order, Dawn of the Jedi, or the Lando movie.