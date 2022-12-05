Extraction 2: Release date window, trailer, cast, plot, more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Chris Hemsworth is back in action as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 – from release date speculation, trailer, cast, and plot details, here’s what you need to know about Sam Hargrave’s sequel.

We all know Chris Hemsworth as the mighty God of Thunder, Thor, but 2020 action bonanza Extraction was his fiercest role yet.

Based on the graphic novel by Ande Parks, Extraction’s pulse-pounding set-pieces surprised Netflix viewers, seeing the movie become Netflix’s most-watched original film.

Director Sam Hargrave has been hard at work bringing a sequel to life, so we’ve broken down everything you need to know about Extraction 2, including any release date information, cast, plot, and trailer details.

Currently, Extraction 2 doesn’t have an official release just yet – though we do know the movie is set to arrive in 2023.

The Sam Hargrave-directed sequel began production in November 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Filming wrapped in April 2022, though additional reshoots took place in November 2022. Speaking with Collider, producer Joe Russo explained: “It’s very different from ‘Extraction 1’, which we like. It’s its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It’s set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one.”

Russo added that “we’re really excited about it, and we think it was beautifully shot. Hemsworth’s fantastic in it. And we’re excited to share it with audiences.”

Extraction 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Extraction 2, and you can watch it below:

The teaser trailer picks up immediately from the first movie’s ending, with Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake falling off a bridge into a river in Dhaka after (seemingly) being shot fatally in the neck.

“Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it,’ Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) says in a voiceover, before Tyler’s eyes open and he swims to the surface.

Extraction 2: Which cast members are returning?

It was confirmed by Netflix that Chris Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani would return as Tyler Rake and Nik Khan respectively.

Fans of the John Wick and Matrix franchises can also expect 87/North collaborator Daniel Bernhardt to appear in the movie.

Extraction 2: What will it be about?

Plot details for Extraction 2 have been kept under wraps, but thankfully, we did get a preview of the movie’s intense setpieces back in September. According to Netflix, Extraction 2 features an array of “mind-blowing” stunt work, keeping in line with the first entry.

Though Tyler Rake was presumed as KIA in Extraction, Hemsworth will have a score to settle in the sequel. Some reports have claimed it’ll follow Tyler as he tries to infiltrate one of the world’s deadliest prisons to save a family from a Georgian gangster, but these haven’t been confirmed.

