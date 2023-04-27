How to watch Citadel – what time is it on Prime Video?

Citadel, a new action-packed spy series from the Russo Brothers, is about to drop on Amazon Prime Video – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Coming from the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel is a “groundbreaking” new series that may be the first step of a new global franchise.

The first season will follow two of the world’s most formidable spies years after their memories were wiped. Their old agency fell, but they’re dragged away from their new lives back into the fold to prevent a nefarious group from establishing a new world order.

With Citadel soon to arrive on Amazon Prime Video, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch it, and what time it’ll drop on streaming.

Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 28.

The first two episodes will be available to stream on the show’s launch date, with further episodes airing in weekly installments through to May 26.

In terms of what time Citadel will be available to watch on Prime Video, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

9pm PDT

12am EDT

1am Brazil

5am UK

6am CEST

9:30am IST

1pm JST

2pm AU

4pm NZ

Check out the trailer for Citadel below:

The official synopsis reads: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

“With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

“Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Citadel hits Prime Video on April 28. You can find out more about the show’s cast here.