The Flash movie: Release date, plot details, cast & more

The Flash’s first solo film is set to release soon, so here’s everything you need to know about the hotly anticipated DCEU project ahead of its release.

The DC extended universe is shaking up in 2023. With many of Zach Snyder’s Justice League set to be recast and revamped – including Henry Cavill’s Superman – the live-action DC world as we know it is set to change in a big way.

However, one actor that will be reprising their role from Justice League and taking center stage is Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, AKA The Flash. This solo film serves as the character’s first stand-alone feature film and one that could be the catalyst for the DC version of Marvel’s current dive into the multiverse.

While the film was heavily hyped last year, attention has fizzled out due to Miller’s own legal issues. Miller apologized for their behavior and that they will be seeking professional help.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Flash movie from the release date, casting, plot details, and more.

The Flash’s release date has changed multiple times over the course of the past couple years. It was originally set to release before the global crisis but was delayed. Further delays set the film up for a 2023 release.

We can now confirm that The Flash is currently set to land in theatres on June 16, 2023. We’ll be sure to update this section if there are any changes to this date.

Cast and crew details for The Flash movie

The confirmed cast for The Flash film is shaping up to feature some big DC heroes both new and returning. Here is a list of all the confirmed characters and actors set to appear in the upcoming Flash film.

Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash)

Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman)

Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman)

Ron Livingston (Henry Allen)

Maribel Verú (Nora Allen)

Kiersey Clemons (Iris West)

Sasha Calle (Supergirl)

As well as the above confirmed cast, The Flash is a film that is full of rumors and speculation when it comes to potential additional cast and cameos.

The likes of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, other versions of the flash as well as Grant Guston as Barry Allen himself have all been thrown around as potential inclusions for the film. However, this is all speculation at the time of writing. We’ll be sure to update this section if and when any more characters are confirmed for the movie.

Warner Bros. Ezra Miller returns as The Flash.

The Flash movie plot: Flashpoint storyline explained

While the film is largely still a mystery, we do know that it will be adapting the popular Flashpoint comic storyline, arguably one of the most beloved and well-known storylines for the character. In large part due to the way it completely flipped the DC universe on its head.

The Flashpoint timeline is a universe in which the world has been torn apart due to a war between Atlantis and Themyscira. When Barry Allen wakes up in this timeline, he is without his powers and has some memory loss but still retains some memory of the world he used to know.

In an effort to restore the timeline, Barry teams up with Flashpoint’s Batman, Cyborg, and Shazam. However, it is revealed that it was Barry himself that caused the diverging of timelines. In the comics, the reason for Barry Allen going back in time is to try and prevent the murder of his mother, Nora Allen. While it is initially presented as though Barry’s father was behind her death, it is revealed that Eobard Thawne, AKA the Reverse-Flash, was behind her death.

With Michael Keaton’s Batman confirmed alongside other heroes such as Supergirl, there’s a good chance these characters will be who Barry encounters throughout the film and who aid him in restoring things back to how they were.

Does the Flash have any trailers?

There are currently no trailers for The Flash. However, it has been reported that the first trailer for the movie will be airing during The Super Bowl.

Be sure to check back in with this hub after The Super Bowl for all the latest updates.