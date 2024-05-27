Forget Yellowstone, Prime Video has the best Western series nobody is talking about

While Yellowstone fans endlessly wait for new episodes, Prime Video has quietly dropped one of the best Western shows in recent years.

Will Yellowstone return for Season 6? Will Kevin Costner be back? And will he ever properly make amends with Taylor Sheridan? These are all valid questions fans have while waiting for the delayed Season 5 Part 2.

While the latter is due to air in November this year, fans can fill their time watching another incredible Western show thanks to Prime Video — Outer Range.

With its second season arriving this month, fans are in the thick of following the Abbotts, who are coping with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law. Neighboring family the Tillersons then make a play for their ranch land, meaning tensions brew — especially after a mysterious black void arrives in the Abbotts’ pasture.

“I’m really glad I stuck with Outer Range because Season 2 was fantastic,” one fan posted on Reddit. “I know a lot of people didn’t care for the slow burn and unanswered questions of Season 1, but I loved it, and the payoff of Season 2 was great and absolutely bonkers. The cast is just incredible and firing on all cylinders.”

“There isn’t a weak link between any of them. I hope they get picked up for another season because this story is just so fascinating and very addictive.”

A second agreed: “Next on my list and I am very excited. I came to season one late and I really enjoyed it.”

“Much better than Yellowstone tbh,” a third weighed in. Previously described as “the trippy Yellowstone you didn’t know you needed,” it’s easy to see why there are so many parallels with Outer Range.

With much of Yellowstone filmed in Utah, the Prime Video series is set in the similarly mountainous backdrop of Wyoming. Outer Range’s Kevin Costner figure is played by Josh Brolin, with the sci-fi drama underpinned by intricate family dynamics and feuds — just like the Duttons.

The first two seasons of Outer Ranger are now available to stream on Prime Video. For more Western goodness, check out our guide to the most shocking Yellowstone deaths and the Yellowstone soundtrack. Or, find out what’s going on with the upcoming spinoff, 6666.

