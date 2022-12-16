Barbie movie: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

She’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie movie – so here’s everything we know, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of next year.

Gerwig will be co-writing and directing the film, with her partner Noah Baumbach also co-writing. Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are producing.

Barbie films have always been well loved, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding this movie, but also a lot of mystery – so here’s everything we know so far.

Barbie will premiere in cinemas on July 21, 2023. So not long now!

This date will also be the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, so naturally, memes have begun to spring up about how different the two films are, at least aesthetically.

Barbie movie trailer: Is there a trailer?

A teaser trailer has just dropped for Barbie, and it’s every bit as otherworldly as you’d expect a Greta Gerwig Barbie film to be.

The teaser had already dropped in cinemas, previewing before Avatar 2, which led to a description being given on Twitter, if you’re not up for watching the video above.

Barbie cast: Who is starring in the movie?

The Barbie movie has a rather star-studded cast, but the roles they’re playing are also worth thinking about.

Firstly, Margot Robbie is of course playing the titular doll. Ryan Gosling will be playing love interest boy-toy Ken, and the internet recently went crazy over his new look for the film.

As for the rest of the cast, it seems like they are all going to play different variations of Barbie and Ken, or at least other Mattel characters. It’s hard to imagine how Gerwig is planning to play this out, but it’s certainly intruging, especially when you’ve got a stellar line up such as this:

Barbies:

America Ferrera

Rhea Perlman

Alexandra Shipp

Emerald Fennell

Sharon Rooney

Ana Cruz Kayne

Ritu Arya

Kate McKinnon

Ariana Greenblatt

Emma Mackey

Issa Rae

Hari Nef

Kens:

Ncuti Gatwa

Simu Liu

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Scott Evans

Connor Swindells

Jamie Demetriou

Michael Cera

Will Ferrell will also star as Mattel’s CEO. “It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

“It’s a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn’t be more satirical. Just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie’s criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie.”

The cast has been open about their excitement for the project, though Simu Liu posted a hilarious Tik Tok about his miserable trips to the gym after realising he was competing with Ryan Gosling.

Barbie plot: What is the movie about?

So far, there is no official plot synopsis for Barbie. The movie’s plot is somewhat shrouded in mystery, as no doubt Gerwig is taking the doll in a very subversive direction, which the trailer alone suggests.

There are rumors though that the film will take part both in the Barbie world and the real world, and will focus heavily on Barbie, Ken, and their multiple counterparts, as suggested by the cast and these set photos:

No matter what the plot is, we can’t wait to enter that Barbie world and see what’s really going on.

That’s everything we know about the Barbie movie! Check back for more updates, and here’s a few of our other TV and movie hubs below:

