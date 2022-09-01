Invincible Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Invincible Season 2, from a possible release date to cast, plot, trailers, and other details.

In 2019, Amazon released the first season of The Boys, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series. Its immediate popularity, bolstered by its shockingly gnarly violence, showed that mainstream audiences had an appetite for R-rated superhero content that wasn’t just gritty and dour.

Two years later, the streaming platform unleashed Invincible, an animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comics. With a shocking series opener, the show quickly found its fans, who feverishly demanded another season after its bloody conclusion.

Thankfully, Amazon listened. Not only are we getting Season 2 of Invincible, but we’re getting a third season too. Given the horrific twists and turns of Kirkman’s original series, there’s a lot of ground to cover across the universe of Invincible. Sometime soon – hopefully – we’ll join Mark Grayson on the next chapter of his journey.

Amazon Studios Invincible will return for a second season on Amazon Prime.

Invincible Season 2 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing. The first season dropped back in March last year, followed by the announcement of two more seasons in April.

It’s likely we won’t see Invincible Season 2 until at least the first half of 2023, if not later in the year.

Speaking to Collider prior to the announcement, Kirkman said: “The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season. As we hopefully move into Season 2 and beyond, things will tighten.

“There’s definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it’s entirely possible that there’s already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we’re in a good place to be moving forward, were this show to end up being successful.”

It’s worth bearing in mind that Kirkman has been hard at work on the final season of The Walking Dead, set to bring the long-running zombie show to a close later this year.

Amazon Studios Invincible will have to become Earth’s mightiest hero in Season 2.

However, in a recent update, the show’s head writer Simon Racioppa told Tech Radar that they’ve been working on the second season for “longer than I think people are aware, but it takes a while. It’s a big show.”

He said: “We’ve been working on it for a while. We’re working very hard on it. Basically, every day Robert is working on it, I’m working on it. We’re talking about it, and we are well in on the process.”

Steven Yeun, who plays the show’s main character Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, has since started voice work on the second season. In a clip released by the Invincible official Twitter account in April, Yeun could be seen and heard saying: “Can’t wait to make more…” before the video cuts to the title card.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Omni-Man’s actor J.K. Simmons revealed that he was due to head back to the voice booth for Season 2: “I’m allowed to say that we’re going back to work very soon in the recording booth,” he said.

“Now, the lag between us doing our first recordings and the animation being completed is obviously many months and probably more than a year, I would guess. But, yes, Invincible is getting to work in earnest and Season 2 is imminent, I will say. There’s a nice vague term.”

In an interview with CBM, head writer Simon Racioppa said: “We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it. We’re deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it’s just not.”

We’ll update this article upon any announcement of a release date.

Invincible Season 2 cast: Who is returning, and are there any new characters?

With the exception of Yeun and Simmons, nothing has been confirmed regarding the Invincible Season 2 cast. The flip side of that is there hasn’t been anything to indicate that some past cast members aren’t coming back for Season 2.

The following actors are expected to return to the Invincible Season 2 cast: Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson; Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett; Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve; Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell; Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman; Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode; Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum; Ross Marquand as Rudy Conners, Kursk and Bi-Plane; Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien; and Mahershala Ali as Titan, among others.

It’s currently unclear whether Zachary Quinto will return to voice Robot, and if Ezra Miller will return as D.A. Sinclair.

Invincible Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Naturally, some spoilers for Invincible Season 1 will follow.

After failing to follow through with murdering Mark and enslaving the human race for the Viltrumite Empire, we last saw Omni-Man flying out into space, heading to an unknown location.

Amazon Studios Omni-Man beat Invincible to a pulp in the season finale.

Cecil asked Mark to serve as Earth’s new defender, so Season 2 will likely chronicle his efforts to keep the world safe from the Viltrumites while also helping the Coalition of Planets. There’s also the small matter of the Martian Sequids who’ve managed to infiltrate Earth via an astronaut, and, even scarier, Mark’s efforts to finish high school and maintain a relationship with Amber.

Speaking to The AV Club, Kirkman said the montage at the end of the final episode of Season 1 is a good place to look for clues for the plot of Invincible Season 2.

“With the montage, I really wanted to remind the audience of the many threads we had and wanted to reveal to them that anything and everything that happened in Season 1 matters,” he said.

“Even the small details will come into play in a big way in the future. I wanted to work in way more of those pops but it was becoming ridiculous.

“It also gives the sense that Nolan is off the table for now so Mark doesn’t have a mentor anymore but all the problems are still there. Now we’ll have to see a very different Invincible moving forward who has to figure things out on his own.

“It sets the stage for Season 2 and beyond to be a different story, which is where you want to be with a show like this one. You want every season to have a different kind of flavor and feel and exploration of the main character.”

Kirkman also teased the arrival of Angstrom Levy, one of Mark’s main foes in the comics. Speaking at the Skybound Xpo Invincible panel, he said: “[Levy] really shakes things up.

“If you’re familiar with the comics and you’ve watched the TV show, you’ll get a sense of where we’re going with the second season, especially if you think really hard about how we adapted the story in the first season.”

Invincible Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer for Invincible Season 2. At the time of writing, there’s no footage whatsoever. We’ll update this space as soon as Amazon releases a trailer.

In the meantime, the first season is still available to watch, if you want to get back to feeling…

Season 1 of Invincible is available to stream on Amazon Prime.