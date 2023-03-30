The Night Agent Season 2: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about The Night Agent Season 2, including any release date and trailer updates, cast, plot, and more.

The Night Agent, the new political thriller from The Shield producer Shawn Ryan, landed on Netflix earlier this week to rave reviews and instant viewership, jumping straight to number one in the top 10 chart.

It follows Peter (Gabriel Basso), an FBI agent working the night action desk who becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy after a single phone call.

With more viewers set to binge the series over the weekend, here’s what we know about The Night Agent Season 2.

The Night Agent Season 2 will hit Netflix in 2024, but a specific release date hasn’t been announced.

This marks an incredible turnaround for the series, given its first season only premiered on March 23.

In a statement, as per Netflix, Ryan said: “The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world.

“To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Jimmy Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, also said: “We’re proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world.

“Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

Is there a trailer for The Night Agent Season 2?

No, there’s no trailer for The Night Agent Season 2.

While it’s been renewed, we’re likely a year away from there being any footage, but we’ll update this space once it’s been shared online. For now, you can watch the trailer for the first season below:

The Night Agent Season 2 cast: Who would return?

There’s a few cast members we could expect to return for The Night Agent Season 2:

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan Rose Larkin

Hong Chau as Diane Farr

Christopher Shyer as Vice President Redfield

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

In an interview with Variety, Ryan and Basso discussed what Peter’s codename would be in Season 2. “I trust Shawn implicitly, so I will defer to him on this one,” Basso said.

“I am so in love with this show, and I so want to make future episodes. But it is a little torturous to think too much about that before it happens, so I haven’t thought about it. But it’s a great point. We are going to have to figure it out if we do get a Season 2. Rose’s aunt and uncle were Sidewinder and Gazelle, so we’ll have to figure out what the perfect avatar for Peter is.”

The Night Agent Season 2 plot: What would it be about?

No official plot details have been shared for The Night Agent Season 2, we’ve had a few teases of what to expect.

Ryan said: “I don’t want to tell this specific story over five seasons, I want to tell this specific story in one season and give some satisfaction to the audience that they see how things turn out. They learn what the truth is about Peter’s father, they learn what the conspiracy was. You can feel a sense of completion.

“If we are successful enough that Netflix wants more seasons, I think there’d be a whole new world in which you would see a limited number of characters from this current season going into that. But that’s something that I’d have to sit down with the writers and have it all figured out.

“I really love the questions that we need answered on: What does it mean that Peter would be a night agent? Where is he going? Now that Rose is going back to California to try to restart her tech career, where does that leave Peter and Rose? I think these are all questions that we almost certainly would love to answer in a potential Season 2, and I certainly hope we get the opportunity to do that.”

That’s everything we know about The Night Agent Season 2. In the meantime, check out the show’s cast here and our other TV & movie hubs below:

