Fast and Furious 10: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s what we know about Fast and Furious 10 – also titled Fast X – the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast and Furious Saga, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

The Fast and Furious franchise has become one of the biggest and most financially successful franchises of the 2000s.

Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his band of friends, family, and allies has proved to be a hit. With great cars and action sequences galore, Fast and Furious continues to raise the bar when it comes to its death defying action.

The upcoming entry in the franchise, Fast X, will serve as the tenth film in the main series and eleventh when including the spin off film Hobbs & Shaw. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Fast X ahead of its release.

Fast and Furious 10 will hit cinemas on May 19, 2023.

The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, who replaced original director Justin Lin in 2022.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X’, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin revealed in a statement posted to the movie’s official social media.

Fast and Furious 10 trailer

Yes, there is a trailer, and you can watch it below:

Fast and Furious 10 cast: Who’s in Fast X?

One of the things that fans have come to expect from the Fast and Furious movies is the long list of well known cast members it features. Fast X promises to maintain the reputation of previous films, with both old and new characters set to feature in the new entry.

So far, here are all the names that have been confirmed for Fast X.

Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jason Momoa as Dante

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Brie Larson as Tess

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Helen Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw

Cardi B as Leysa

Rita Moreno as Abuela Toretto

Charlize Theron as Cipher

As well as this, there is heavy speculation Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as Gisele Yashar.

Fans are hoping The Rock will make an appearance, but the chances of that actually happening are unlikely – read more here.

Fast and Furious 10 plot: What will Fast X be about?

With Fast and Furious 10 and 11 set to wrap up the franchise for good, this new film is likely to begin the journey of bringing loose ends together and setting the stage for the very last and final ride. Given this, the film is very much so shrouded in secrecy, however some hints from the cast do help paint a picture of what to expect from Fast X.

However, fans can rest easy knowing that the movie will still focus on the Toretto family and will draw a close on the journey that they began back in the original film.

Diesel himself spoke about the important role newcomer Brie Larson will have in this film, revealing how the audience has “no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” writing on his Instagram “beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

As well as this, fellow newcomer Jason Momoa has described his role in the film as what sounds like an over the top villain. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life,” he revealed.

For longstanding Fast and Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez, the ending of this new films is reportedly one that will leave audiences in complete shock.

Rodriguez telling Collider that, “I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we’re gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let’s just put it that way. It’s gonna be like, ‘Really? What?’ Like that! Like that’s how I was in theater. I was like, ‘Oh my god. What have we done?’”

