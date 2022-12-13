Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Is there going to be a Firefly Lane Season 3? The second season has finally arrived on Netflix, but will there be a third?

Firefly Lane first premiered on Netflix in February last year. The series, starring Katherine Heigl and Scrubs’ Sarah Chalke, follows the two women from the beginning of their friendship in the 1970s all the way through to the pitfalls of modern life, often hopping between different timelines.

It was quickly renewed for another season, with the first half of Season 2 hitting the streaming platform at the start of December.

So, is this the end, or will there be a Firefly Lane Season 3? We’ve got the answer.

Article continues after ad

Is there going to be a Firefly Lane Season 3?

No, there won’t be a Firefly Lane Season 3, as Season 2 is the final season – however, there are still more episodes to come.

Last October, Netflix confirmed Firefly Lane Season 2 would be the last chapter of the show. Part 1 hit the platform on December 2, and if you’re craving more, Part 2 will arrive on Netflix in 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chalke warned viewers are going to need tissues when the final episodes eventually roll around. “You need some. I’m excited for everyone to see it,” she said.

“Season 1 created a lot of questions and then season 2, part 1 answered those, and now there’s a lot more questions and all of those will be answered in the second half. But there’s also lots of levity.

Article continues after ad

“One thing I love about the show is that there’s a balance between the heavy stuff and then there’s some humor woven in there, which I think is what you need so that you can actually exhale.”

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 is available on Netflix now.