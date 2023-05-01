Monster Season 2: Netflix reveals Jeffrey Dahmer follow-up series

Netflix has announced a follow-up series to Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, with Season 2 set to explore a whole new case.

Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series got off to an unprecedented start, racking up more than one billion hours viewed within the first 60 days on the streaming platform after jumping straight to number one. It’s Netflix’s second-most popular English-language show of all time, just behind Stranger Things.

The first installment focused on Dahmer and the 17 murders he committed between 1978 and 1991, with Evan Peters playing the titular serial killer. While binged thoroughly across the world, the show was also criticized; while Netflix claimed it “gave the victims a voice”, others felt it was too graphic and sensationalized his violence.

Nevertheless, its success has paved the way for two other real-life stories about “notorious figures who left their mark on society.”

Monster Season 2 announced by Netflix

Season 2 has been titled ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’, and it’s set to arrive in 2024. You can watch the first teaser below:

The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of their parents, José and Kitty, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. They were tried twice, with the second seeing them convicted on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Both brothers alleged they’d been abused by their father for years, and they’d killed their parents after fearing for their lives for threatening to expose him.

Netflix has also gained “exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a forthcoming documentary feature”, but we don’t have any other specific details about that right now.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

