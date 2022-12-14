Chicken Run 2: Release date, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Chicken Run 2 is running onto our screens, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

Chicken Run, the underrated Aardman stop-motion movie, has become a bit of a cult classic in recent years. In comparison to franchises like Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run is often overlooked, despite the film being a great one.

So the sequel was a surprise, but not an unpleasant one. Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget is set to be the next film from the Aardman studio.

Directed by Sam Fell and written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard, the movie has a lot to talk about – so, let’s get into everything we know about Chicken Run 2 so far.

Article continues after ad

Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget is expected to premiere on November 10, 2023. It will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Chicken Run 2 had actually been announced in 2018, but stop-motion animation takes a long time, hence why the film is still in production.

Chicken Run 2 trailer: Is there a trailer for the film?

As of writing, there is sadly no official trailer for Chicken Run 2 out yet. There is only the image of an egg hatching below Ginger and Rocky, which can be seen at the top of this article.

However, you can watch the trailer for the first film, to remember what actually happened all those years ago:

Chicken Run 2 cast: Who is starring in the film?

There are a number of returning voices, as well as some new ones for Chicken Run 2. Here is the official cast list:

Article continues after ad

Thandiwe Newton as Ginger

Zachary Levi as Rocky

Bella Ramsey as Molly

David Bradley as Fowler

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Imelda Staunton as Bunty

Lynn Ferguson as Mac

Romesh Ranganathan as Nick

Daniel Mays as Fetcher

Nick Mohammed as Dr Fry

Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle

Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, and Lynn Ferguson will all be reprising their roles of Babs, Bunty, and Mac respectivley.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

New additions to the cast include Nick Mohammed, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, and Bella Ramsey as Dr Fry, Frizzle, and Molly.

However, two actors will not be retuning, and it’s actually the film’s two leads. Julia Sawalha will not return as Ginger, and will be replaced by Thandiwe Newton. Mel Gibson also won’t return as Rocky, and is being replaced by Zachary Levi.

Chicken Run 2 plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis for Chicken Run 2 reads: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.

Article continues after ad

“When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

The first movie, which involved chickens escaping a farm and certain death, was a kid-friendly depiction of the war movie The Great Escape. Therefore, the sequel may likely continue the depiction of war films, perhaps dealing with the effects that the character’s escape had on them.

Article continues after ad

There’s also the case of what “Dawn of the Nugget” means. Will the plot involve chicken nuggets? Or could this be a reference to a new character? If the Nugget is a newly hatched chicken, as suggested by the film’s promotional image, we can imagine that it will be something to do with actor Bella Ramsey, as she is the youngest of the cast.

But either way, we can bet that this upcoming family film is going to be egg-celent.

That’s everything we know about Chicken Run! In the meantime, you can check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Article continues after ad

M3GAN | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Chicken Run is currently available to stream on Netflix.