The Gentlemen Netflix series: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series coming to Netflix, from any release date information to cast, plot, and other details.

The Gentlemen was a return to form for Ritchie in 2019, starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, and Henry Golding in the sort of sweary crime caper that made him a household name.

The director has since worked on Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and he’s attached to helm the Hercules live-action remake – however, he’s also crafting a rare follow-up on the small screen.

He’ll be returning to the world of The Gentlemen for a new Netflix series – so, here’s what we know so far.

The Gentlemen currently doesn’t have a release date on Netflix. Given it’s in early development and Ritchie’s involvement in other projects, it’s likely we won’t see it until late 2023 – although it could be sometime in 2024.

The series is said to be kicking off production in early November, according to Deadline.

Ritchie has co-written the pilot’s script with Matthew Read and will also direct the first two episodes, while serving as an executive producer.

In a statement, Ritchie said: “The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me.

“I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

The Gentlemen Netflix series cast: Who’s in it?

The Gentlemen will be led by Theo James as the show’s main character, Eddie Halstead. Other cast members include:

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Kaya Scodalerio as Susie Glass

Giancarlo Esposito in an undisclosed role

Daniel Ings as Freddy Halstead

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Peter Serafinowicz in an undisclosed role

Otherwise, it’s unclear if we can expect the return of Matthew McConaughey’s Mickey Pearson, Michelle Dockery’s Rosalind Pearson, or Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant.

The Gentlemen Netflix series plot: What’s it about?

The show is expected to follow the movie as a sequel, rather than retread what we’ve already seen, picking up with a new character in the orbit of The Gentlemen.

“The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson,” Deadline wrote.

“Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

The Gentlemen Netflix series trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for The Gentlemen series on Netflix, as it’s yet to begin production. We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page.