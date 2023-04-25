Sex Education Season 4: Everything we know including cast, plot & more

Netflix is bringing back everyone’s favorite awkward comedy Sex Education for Season 4 – here’s what we know, including its cast, plot, trailer updates, and more.

Sex Education first dropped on Netflix back in 2019, focusing on Otis, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother. The first season saw Otis team up with his friend Maeve to start a sex clinic at their school and make bank off of his inadvertent knowledge for sex advice.

It quickly rose the ranks as one of the streamer’s most beloved shows, delivering on the funny front while also exploring progressive LGBTQ+ storylines.

With Season 4 on the horizon, here’s everything we know so far, from its potential release date and cast to plot and when to expect a trailer.

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to set a date for the release of Sex Education Season 4. However, we can hazard a guess based on when the series finished filming.

Aimee Lou Wood, who portrays Aimee on the show, shared an Instagram Story in which she confirmed that filming for the fourth chapter wrapped up on February 10, 2023. “Wrap on season 4. Everyone has worked so hard. Thank you. Love you,” she wrote.

Considering Season 3 finished filming in March 2021 before releasing in September the same year, we can expect the next instalment to arrive on Netflix sometime in summer 2023, although this could change. We’ll update this space upon any announcement.

Sex Education Season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

Though there have been some changes to the cast with a number of exits, Sex Education mainstays Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey will be back for Season 4 as Otis, Otis’ mom Jean, Eric, and Maeve, respectively.

Other returning cast members include:

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee

Connor Swindells as Adam

Mimi Keene as Ruby

Alistair Petrie as Michael

Samantha Spiro as Maureen

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson

Dua Saleh as Cal

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv

George Robinson as Isaac

Following the events of Season 3, which saw the closure of Moordale Secondary, the students are set to enter “the high-tech and progressive” Cavendish Sixth Form College. And a new school means new characters, with plenty of additional stars entering the fold.

The list includes Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who’ll be playing author and tutor Thomas Molloy. Others joining the cast in currently undisclosed roles include Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, Anne Boleyn’s Jodie Turner-Smith, Kamikaze’s Marie Reuther, and rising stars Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

As said, Season 4 also spells some major exits from the show, including Simone Ashley as Olivia. The actress recently announced the news, having earned a major role in Netflix’s second season of Bridgerton.

Additionally, Patricia Allison, who plays Ola, Tanya Reynolds as Ola’s love interest Lily, and Rakhee Thakrar, who portrays teacher Emily Sands, won’t be back.

As for the leading stars of Sex Education, although fans are delighted to see the return of Emma Mackey as Maeve, she recently told Radio Times that her role will be cut back somewhat. “I’m not in it as consistently,” she said, adding: “But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back.”

And for Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa alike, Season 4 will be their last as the pair take on new ventures. Mackey is set to appear in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie, while Gatwa is none other than our new Doctor Who.

Sex Education Season 4 plot: What’s it about?

It’s no surprise there’s change afoot in Sex Education, with the remaining characters facing entirely new situations, challenges, and relationships in Season 4 – including Otis and Eric as they enter their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College, a place even more progressive than Moordale.

As per Netflix’s description: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

“Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Is there a Sex Education Season 4 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Sex Education Season 4 right now. But judging by the fact that Netflix normally releases it just a couple of weeks before the release date, we can expect to wait a little longer.

You can check out the trailer for Season 3 below:

That’s everything we know about Sex Education Season 4. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

