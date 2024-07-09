The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 promises superhero beatdown we’ve all been waiting for

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 will finally show one superhero fight fans have been waiting for since the show began.

The Boys Season 4 has been building to the final epic showdown between Homelander and Billy Butcher, but that fight will mostly likely take place in Season 5.

But that’s not to say the series isn’t going to deliver on other anticipated brawls before then, as the trailer for Episode 7 has teased.

At 0:14, Black Noir and the Deep are shown to have infiltrated The Boys’ headquarters, but Butcher and Starlight are there to defend it.

However, while there’s one second of Butcher and Noir fighting, the sequence mostly focuses on the Deep and Starlight’s confrontation, which is something fans have waited years to watch.

When Starlight joined the Seven in The Boys Season 1, she was immediately greeted by the Deep who came off as charming and friendly.

Since she had a crush on him when she was a child, Starlight was flattered by his positive attention and thought the two would become friends while working at Vought together.

However, things quickly took a dark turn as the Deep ended up sexually assaulting her after trapping them in the Seven’s conference room.

The Deep then used this assault to openly mock Starlight during her time on the team and would keep her silent by threatening to tell Homelander about the encounter.

Starlight managed to stop the Deep’s mocking by threatening to burn his eyes out of his skull, but her hatred for the supe only got stronger, especially after she joined The Boys.

Many fans are excited to finally see Starlight get some type of revenge against the man who her life miserable for so long as one Reddit user wrote, “This shit is gonna be so cathartic.”

Another fan commented, “I want so badly for Starlight to finally defeat someone with a strong mini-maneuver.”

And a third viewer called back to Starlight’s threat to the Deep as they said, “Here’s a chance for Starlight to get a brutal kill: shoot a concentrated light blast through his mouth that burns through his eyes.”

The Boys fans can watch Starlight and the Deep’s long awaited showdown when Episode 7 drops on July 11.

In the meantime, you can check out our list of the most shocking moments in The Boys Season 4 so far, how the Gen V timeline fits in, and all the new Supes joining The Boys. You can also keep up with the Season 4 release schedule and find other new TV shows to stream this month.