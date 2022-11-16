Black Mirror Season 6: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected] o.com

Black Mirror Season 6 is finally on the way to Netflix – so, here’s everything we know, from a possible release date to any trailer, cast, plot details, and more.

It’s been over three years since we last got a batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. The fifth series, while perhaps not as universally loved as earlier seasons, still left audiences wanting more.

And thankfully, Season 6 appears to be in motion, due to a few announcements that have been made recently, though not every piece of information is available to the public yet.

So for now, here is everything we know about the upcoming anthology series.

Black Mirror Season 6 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing, but it’s likely we’ll see the next season before the end of 2023, if not heading into 2024.

The next batch of episodes are currently in production, although Netflix hasn’t provided many details at all about when to expect its release on the streaming platform.

The series, which intially premiered on Channel 4 for the first two seasons before Netflix picked it up, comes from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, who work with Netflix under their Brokes & Bones banner. However, this banner had led to the future of Black Mirror being on thin ice, due to disputes with the IP owner, Endemol Shine Group.

But in May 2022, a deal was finally reached and Season 6 entered active development. The Olive Press then reported in late June 2022 that filming had begun in Southern Spain, specifically in the Costa del Sol.

Black Mirror Season 6 cast: Who’s in it?

As per Variety, Black Mirror Season 6 is expected to feature an all-star cast, including:

Zazie Beetz

Paapa Essiedu

Josh Hartnett

Aaron Paul

Kate Mara

Danny Ramirez

Clara Rugaard

Auden Thornton

Anjana Vasan

Annie Murphy

Rory Culkin

While Aaron Paul has been in the show before, at the end of the Star Trek-esque episode USS Callister, it is unclear whether he will be playing the same character, or someone new.

Black Mirror Season 6 plot: What is it about?

There aren’t any official plot details for Black Mirror Season 6 – however, we can expect more than three episodes this time, and “the latest season is even more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film,” according to Variety.

Beetz has already finished shooting her episode, and teased to Deadline: “I wouldn’t say my character is having a lot of fun. But I think there’s a really great tongue-in-cheek dark element to it, premonition kind of element. The mirror reflecting back on us.”

‘USS Callister’ is also rumored to be getting a sequel episode of some sort, and since Aaron Paul is returning to the series, perhaps that follow-up will appear in Season 6.

Brooker earlier told Radio Times that he was more concerned about people losing their taste for the show. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he said.

“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Black Mirror Season 6 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Black Mirror Season 6, nor is there a teaser, poster, or any images at all.

Netflix is known for promoting Black Mirror shortly before each season’s release on the platform, so don’t expect anything anytime soon – but once it’s shared online, we’ll update this space.

Where can I watch Black Mirror?

All of Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix now, including the interactive special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and White Christmas, one of the show’s best episodes – and it’s festive!

That's everything we know about Black Mirror Season 6.

