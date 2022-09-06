Indiana Jones 5: Release date, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Harrison Ford’s long-awaited return in Indiana Jones 5, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

It’s been more than 40 years since Ford’s whip-wielding, Nazi-beating archeologist first became a cinematic icon in Raiders of the Lost Ark. He was last seen in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, widely derided (and basically dismissed) by the fans.

While rumors surrounded whether Lucasfilm and Disney would recast the character, considering Ford is now 80 years old, he’ll return once more in Indiana Jones 5.

The film has endured vast, continual setbacks, whether it’s script rewrites, injuries, or global restrictions over the past two years – but we’re less than a year away now, so here’s everything you should know about Indiana Jones 5.

Indiana Jones 5 is due for release on June 30, 2023. It will be available to watch exclusively in cinemas.

Development on the fifth film began back in 2008, when Ford said he’d be game for another sequel if it didn’t take another 20 years to come out, like Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Lucasfilm Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5.

Back in 2010, Ford told BBC News: “Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] and I are sort of agreed on a germ of an idea and we’re seeing what comes of it.

“The process works like this. We come to some basic agreement and then George goes away for a long time and works on it. Then Steven and I get it in some form, some embryonic form.

“Then if we like it we start working with George on it and at some point down the line it’s ready and we do it.”

In 2015, three years after Disney acquired Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed there’d be another Indiana Jones movie.

A release date for Indiana Jones 5 was originally set for July 19, 2019, but between script issues, Spielberg directing the likes of Ready Player One and The Post, and global restrictions, it incurred several delays – to the point many thought it’d never happen.

Indiana Jones 5 is now being directed by James Mangold. The movie finally wrapped filming back in February, and the official Indiana Jones Twitter account confirmed the release date back in May.

Indiana Jones 5 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, there’s no trailer for Indiana Jones 5 at the time of writing. We’ll update this space upon its release online.

All we have so far is a first-look image, showing showing a silhouette of Ford against a backdrop of golden light. It was revealed as John Williams’ hummable tune was performed onstage at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. Williams has also returned to score the sequel.

Ford attended the event for the occasion, telling the crowd he’s “very proud of the movie that we made.”

“I told John on another occasion that we had the chance to be together, and that music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what, I’m happy about it.”

Indiana Jones 5 cast: Who’s in it?

Firstly, and most importantly, Harrison Ford has returned as the titular hero for Indiana Jones 5.

Back in 2019, Ford appeared on the Today show, where he was asked about the possibility of another actor taking over as Indy. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” he said.

The rest of the Indiana Jones 5 cast includes:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena

Mads Mikkelsen

Thomas Kretschmann

Boyd Holbrook

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Toby Jones

Antonio Banderas

Waller-Bridge is believed to be playing an “adventurer and femme fatale”, with Mangold saying: “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Little is known about the characters the other cast members are playing.

Indiana Jones 5 plot: What is it about?

There’s no official plot details regarding Indiana Jones 5 at the time of writing, but there have been certain tidbits and leaks along the way.

First thing’s first: it definitely isn’t a reboot. “Oh no, Harrison Ford will be involved. It’s not a reboot. It’s a continuation… He can’t wait. He absolutely is [up for it],” Kennedy told BBC News.

Secondly, considering Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was set in the ’50s, it’s likely Indiana Jones will take place in the ’60s. In a tweet about The Velvet Underground, Mangold earlier said he was “mentally living in 60’s NYC… cause that’s where all the movies I’m working on take place.”

Thirdly, it seems the film is going to involve time travel in some way, considering both Nazis and Roman soldiers have been spotted in set photos, suggesting the plot may involve a time machine.

As per A Frame, producer Frank Marshall said: “It’s a great story, it’s a great character, and I think you’re going to be very happy with this movie. It’s everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen also teased: “[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s – and that’s in the fifth film as well.

“They’re going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic.”

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.