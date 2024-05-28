The Acolyte: All the Jedi in the new Star Wars series

A new Star Wars TV series means a crop of fresh faces — but who are the Jedi in The Acolyte?

The Star Wars timeline is about to get even bigger and perhaps a little more complicated thanks to The Acolyte, which is set to follow a group of Jedi in a completely new way.

Taking the galaxy in a different direction with the introduction of “Force-fu,” the Disney Plus series boasts epic hand-to-hand combat as its characters try to solve a series of dubious murders.

Set to be one of the best new TV shows of the year, its first two episodes drop on June 4 — so, here’s a rundown of the Jedi you need to know in The Acolyte.

Article continues after ad

Mae

Lucasfilm/Disney

Jedi rank: Padawan

A promising student with a mysterious edge, Mae begins her Acolyte journey as the Padawan of Jedi Master Sol before splitting to align herself with the Jedi Order. She’s also known to be associated with Aniseya’s coven of witches.

Article continues after ad

Making her mark during the High Republic Era, she’s released to be a Force-sensitive human assassin — though exactly what she is capable of remains to be seen.

Mae is one of The Acolyte’s characters who has been created solely for the show, so you won’t have seen her in any Star Wars movies or existing lore.

Article continues after ad

However, fans might recognize actress Amandla Stenberg from roles in The Hate U Give, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and her voice from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Stenberg revealed that the inspiration for Mae is a “mixture of Frozen and Kill Bill.”

“I can tell you about some of the references that were important to us — one of them was Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. I did about seven weeks of martial arts training with my master,” she continued.

Sol

Disney+

Jedi rank: Jedi master

Another character created solely (pun unintended) for the show, Jedi Master Sol is at the other end of the crime spree that took place in 132 BBY. He’s in charge of investigating what happened, having been estranged from his former Padawan Mae.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sol originally taught his group of Jedi younglings in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. He wears white robes with a golden trim and a brown cloak, wielding a blue-bladed lightsaber. His teachings are thought to be centered on the principle of the eyes being unable to be trusted.

Having learned English exclusively for his role in The Acolyte, fans will know actor Lee Jung-jae from his starring role in Squid Game. He’s been a fan of Star Wars since he was 12 years old and describes Sol as “a Jedi who has a lot of combat experience. He’s a teacher to the Jedi Younglings as well. And he comes across a series of mysterious events, and follows what unfolds.”

Article continues after ad

Jecki Lon

Lucasfilm/Disney

Jedi rank: Padawan

A Theelin-human hybrid who is described as calm and mature for her age, Jecki is another of Jedi Master Sol’s Padawans, while also being brand-new to the franchise.

Article continues after ad

However, according to showrunner Leslye Headland, creating a Theelin character was at the top of her agenda, taking reference from Rystáll Sant in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. “There were certain things that I really wanted to do. You’ll see a half-Theelin, half-human Jedi, Jecki, played by Dafne Keen, which was always a dream of mine,” she told the Star Wars website.

As of writing, it’s unclear how Jecki will fit into The Acolyte’s unfolding murders — including which side she’ll take.

Article continues after ad

Dafne Keen is known for her roles in Logan and His Dark Materials prior to starring in the upcoming Star Wars TV show.

Yord Fandar

Lucasfilm/Disney

Jedi rank: Jedi Knight

Closely associated with the Jedi Order, Yord Fandar is a brand-new Knight to add to the existing ranks. He’s seemingly kept quite traditional, wearing brown Jedi robes with gold accents, and wielding a lightsaber with a yellow blade.

Article continues after ad

He’s one of the 10,000 or so Knights who fought during the High Republic Era, though exactly how Yord fits into the bigger picture remains to be seen.

Star Wars fans might know actor Charlie Barnett from previous roles in Chicago Fire, Russian Doll, and Tales of the City.

Article continues after ad

Vernestra Rwoh

Lucasfilm/Disney

Jedi rank: Jedi Master

Of course, there had to be one Star Wars character who would be making an appearance from previous projects, with Vernestra Rwoh carrying across from The High Republic books. Though she’s been featured in various novels and stories, the role hasn’t been realized onscreen until now.

Vernestra is the former Padawan of Jedi Master Stellan Gios and was promoted to the rank of Jedi Knight at the age of fifteen — making her the youngest Jedi to hold that rank in a good while.

A year later, she joined a party traveling on the starship Steady Wing to the Starlight Beacon, taking on Imri Cantaros as a Padawan after facing off against the Nihil. She was on Eiram at the time of the destruction of the Starlight Beacon, becoming a Wayseeker after losing faith in the Jedi Council.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Vernestra later returned to fighting to search for Cantaros when Starros came to her for help.

Headland said: “I’m just so excited for people to see her in this show because she is so different. She’s very rarely in the mission robes adventuring and dreaming. I think, as the show goes on, you’ll understand why.”

Actress Rebecca Henderson told Total Film: “I don’t want to use the word ‘badass,’ but Vernestra is such a badass. She’s a revered Jedi Master. The series is set about 100 years on from when we’ve seen Vernestra [in other High Republic media], so she’s certainly an elder, who thinks she’s seen it all.”

Article continues after ad

Henderson can also be seen in They Remain, Appropriate Behaviour, and Single Drunk Female.

Indara

Disney+

Jedi rank: Jedi Master

The final Jedi created for The Acolyte might be the most exciting, with The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss taking up the role of Indara.

Article continues after ad

Headland told Empire Magazine that the Jedi Master is essentially “Trinity with a lightsaber,” with the decision to cast Moss in the role a “no brainer.”

“I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight – somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity,” she added.

Article continues after ad

Moss also added: “We meet her in a mysterious way, and initially through a very powerful fight. She’s very physically strong, she’s very mentally strong. I loved a lot of things about her. But [particularly] the containment. I love that word. I love words. And that word, ‘containment’ – even just saying it, I can feel what I had to access to play her.

“You’re fighting against so much to keep it right here, but also to have the power. When you have power through containment, that’s my sweet spot. This was, I think, one of the most contained characters I’ve ever played.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Continue to jump into hyperspace with everything we know about the Andor Season 2 release date and Tales of the Jedi Season 2. You can also read our Star Wars The Acolyte explained guide for more specific details.

Find even more amazing new movies and TV shows streaming this month, or dive into all the new true crime documentaries around right now. If that’s not enough, find out what’s in store this year for K-dramas coming to Netflix.