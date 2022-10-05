House of the Dragon Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything you should know about House of the Dragon Season 2, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

We’re seven episodes into House of the Dragon, and it already feels like a glorious resurrection of Game of Thrones after its disastrous, (un)forgettable final season.

The prequel, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, begins 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys, telling the story of the civil war – known as the Dance of the Dragons – that brought the iconic house to its knees.

While viewers sink their teeth into the first season, they may be wondering if and when they can expect Season 2 – so, here’s everything we know, from its release date to trailer, cast, plot, and other details.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon to follow…

House of the Dragon Season 2: Is it getting another season?

House of the Dragon is returning for Season 2.

This comes after the House of the Dragon premiere became the broadcaster’s biggest launch in history, attracting “unprecedented demand” in Europe and nearly 10 million viewers across the US.

The first episode also nabbed the top spot as the most-watched premiere on premium cable and streaming in 2022, managing to beat Stranger Things Season 4, its main competitor for pop-cultural dominance this year.

In a statement as per Deadline, Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, said: “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with Season 1.

“Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV.

“A huge thank you to George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal], and Miguel [Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date at the time of writing, but we can possibly expect it in late 2023, if not early 2024.

Development on the second season kicked off in August, and production is set to officially begin in spring 2023.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

House of the Dragon Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

As House of the Dragon is still in its first season, it’s not clear who will return for Season 2; given it’s a Game of Thrones spinoff, some deaths are to be expected down the line.

HBO Daemon is at the heart of the impending civil war in House of the Dragon.

Right now, we can expect the following cast members to reprise their roles:

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

It’s unlikely we’ll see the return of Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, nor will we see Emily Carey as young Lady Alicent Hightower. Carey said there’d been “conversations”, but after frequent recasting in Season 1, it’d likely only be a brief flashback.

Paddy Considine could return as King Viserys I, but the trailer for Episode 8 hints at him being on the brink of death, if not dying in the episode.

House of the Dragon Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

No official plot details have been shared regarding House of the Dragon Season 2 at the time of writing.

Episode 1 set the stage for a more intimate, no-less epic story. While Game of Thrones was concerned with the resurgence of the White Walkers, as well as the sprawling contention for the Iron Throne, House of the Dragon is focused on one family: the Targaryens.

You can check out our House of the Dragon coverage here for detailed reviews and recaps of the episodes so far.

House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there is no trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 at the time of writing. In the meantime, you can watch a trailer for Season 1 below:

As it’s yet to enter production, don’t expect a teaser trailer until sometime in 2023, at the very earliest.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.