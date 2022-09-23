Heartstopper Season 2: Release date rumors, plot prediction, cast

Heartstopper was a Netflix hit in 2022, and the beloved show is returning for a second season soon. Here’s what we know about Heartstopper Season 2, including a rumored release date, plot predictions, and casting.

Netflix’s Heartstopper took the world by storm earlier this year, with its authentic representation of young queer characters and romance resonating with audiences worldwide.

When the first season was released, Netflix quickly confirmed it had been renewed for at least two more seasons, with Season 2 already being worked on. With that in mind, here are all the details we know so far about what’s to come, including a plot prediction.

Contents:

There is currently no confirmed release date for Heartstopper Season 2. Season 1 premiered on April 22, 2022. The show was filmed a year before release, meaning Season 2 could be looking at an April 2023 release if it follows a similar schedule to that of the first season.

The good news is Heartstopper Season 2 is confirmed to be in production and started shooting at the end of September 2022.

Cast and crew details for Heartstopper Season 2

Season 2 of Heartstopper will introduce a few new faces but will be bringing back all of the original cast. Of course, Joe Locke and Kit Connor are returning as Charlie and Nick. Other returning cast members include Yasmin Finney as Elle, Corinna Brown as Tara, William Gao as Tao, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

Season 2 will also be introducing some exciting new characters. Jack Barton — best known for Letter of the King and War of the Worlds — will be taking on the role of Nick’s older brother David Nelson.

First-time actor Leila Khan has been cast as Higgs high school student Sahar Zahid, winning the role from an open casting call. Nima Taleghani will also be joining the cast as Mr. Farouk, a teacher at Truham school.

Heartstopper Season 2: What will the plot be?

Netflix Heartstopper will see all the cast from season 1 return for the new season

While the timeline of Season 2 hasn’t been revealed, it will likely tackle and continue with many of the main plot moments from Season 1. The blossoming romance between Nick and Charlie will be explored further, as well as their coming-out journeys.

At the end of Season 1, Nick finally came out to his mum and is feeling comfortable with the idea of calling Charlie his boyfriend — actually labelling and defining their relationship. Season 2 will likely show how the school reacts to their relationship, tapping into the show’s themes of homophobia and sexuality.

Actor Kit Connor spoke with Digital Spy about what he wants to see for Season 2 of Heartstopper: “In terms of, I suppose what I’d like to see for Nick; I think just the strengthening of Nick and Charlie’s relationship.”

Connor added he thinks that “it would be lovely, you know – not just to act – also just to see, as well, their relationship just, sort of, get stronger and blossom.”