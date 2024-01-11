Reacher Season 2 is now in the home straight. So, when does the second season’s penultimate Episode 7 drop?

It’s been a long, bloody road to Reacher Season 2 Episode 7. So far, we’ve seen Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) bury old friends and reunite with newer others, busting skulls along the way.

Our hulking hero has also had to contend with the possibility of betrayal by his ex-army buddy Tony Swan (Shannon Kook), who is caught up in baddie Shane Langston’s (Robert Patrick) evil scheme.

Thanks to these and other exciting developments, you’re no doubt chomping at the bit for Episode 7 – so read on to find out when it arrives!

What time is Reacher Season 2 Episode 7 out?

Reacher Season 2 Episode 7, ‘The Man Goes Through’, premieres on Prime Video at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Thursday, January 11.

As we make a point of underlining every week, Reacher Season 2 episodes debut in the US and Brazil a day earlier than everywhere else. In Episode 7’s case, that means January 11. If you’re based in the UK, Europe, India, or Australia, don’t bother booting up Prime Video in search of Episode 7 until January 12.

Here’s a full breakdown of Reacher Season 2 Episode 7’s release date and time, by timezone:

4pm PT / 7pm ET January 11 – US

9pm January 11 – Brazil

12am January 12 – UK

1am January 12 – Central European Time

5.30am January 12 – India

11am January 12 – Australia

What happened in Reacher Season 2 Episode 6?

Regardless of where you’re based, there’s still time to catch up on Reacher Season 2 Episode 6, ‘New York’s Finest’, before Episode 7 arrives. But if you’re short on time, we’ve recapped Episode 6’s key plot points below (major spoilers to follow, obviously).

‘New York’s Finest’ settles the question of Swan’s loyalties, confirming that Reacher’s pal was never in league with Langston and his New Age cronies. What’s more, it sees Jack wipe out the entire New Age gang except for Langston, but at the cost of NYPD detective Guy Russo’s (Domenick Lombardozzi) life.

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-6 are streaming now on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other Reacher coverage below:

