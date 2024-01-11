What time is Reacher Season 2 Episode 7 out?Prime Video
Reacher Season 2 is now in the home straight. So, when does the second season’s penultimate Episode 7 drop?
It’s been a long, bloody road to Reacher Season 2 Episode 7. So far, we’ve seen Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) bury old friends and reunite with newer others, busting skulls along the way.
Our hulking hero has also had to contend with the possibility of betrayal by his ex-army buddy Tony Swan (Shannon Kook), who is caught up in baddie Shane Langston’s (Robert Patrick) evil scheme.
Thanks to these and other exciting developments, you’re no doubt chomping at the bit for Episode 7 – so read on to find out when it arrives!
What time is Reacher Season 2 Episode 7 out?
Reacher Season 2 Episode 7, ‘The Man Goes Through’, premieres on Prime Video at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Thursday, January 11.
As we make a point of underlining every week, Reacher Season 2 episodes debut in the US and Brazil a day earlier than everywhere else. In Episode 7’s case, that means January 11. If you’re based in the UK, Europe, India, or Australia, don’t bother booting up Prime Video in search of Episode 7 until January 12.
Here’s a full breakdown of Reacher Season 2 Episode 7’s release date and time, by timezone:
- 4pm PT / 7pm ET January 11 – US
- 9pm January 11 – Brazil
- 12am January 12 – UK
- 1am January 12 – Central European Time
- 5.30am January 12 – India
- 11am January 12 – Australia
What happened in Reacher Season 2 Episode 6?
Regardless of where you’re based, there’s still time to catch up on Reacher Season 2 Episode 6, ‘New York’s Finest’, before Episode 7 arrives. But if you’re short on time, we’ve recapped Episode 6’s key plot points below (major spoilers to follow, obviously).
‘New York’s Finest’ settles the question of Swan’s loyalties, confirming that Reacher’s pal was never in league with Langston and his New Age cronies. What’s more, it sees Jack wipe out the entire New Age gang except for Langston, but at the cost of NYPD detective Guy Russo’s (Domenick Lombardozzi) life.
Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-6 are streaming now on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other Reacher coverage below:
- Reacher Season 2 release schedule
- Reacher Season 2 cast: All actors & characters
- Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-3 review: Welcome back, Jack
- Every Jack Reacher book in order
- How many Jack Reacher movies are there?
- How tall is Jack Reacher?
- Reacher Season 2: How much time has passed since Margrave?
- Reacher Season 2: Who are the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit?
- Reacher’s Alan Ritchson was an American Idol dropout
- Reacher Season 2 brings back an old friend from Margrave
- Alan Ritchson wrote Tom Cruise a letter after replacing him as Reacher
- Which Jack Reacher book is Season 2 based on?
- How old is Jack Reacher?
- Where is Reacher Season 2 filmed? All filming locations
- Reacher Season 2 has a comical Terminator Easter egg
- Reacher Season 2 brings back a Season 1 character
- Who does Robert Patrick play in Reacher Season 2?
- Who plays Jack Reacher?
Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.