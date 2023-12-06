The latest rumors surrounding the title of the upcoming Avatar 3 have officially been quashed by one of the movie’s producers.

With Avatar 2 – titled The Way of Water – only hitting cinemas this time last year, thoughts have already turned to what might be in store for the threequel.

Historically speaking, Avatar fans have had a long time to wait in between movies, with the original coming out in 2009. However, the team have since promised that there will not be as much of a prolonged wait for Avatar 3, 4, and 5.

Some fans seem to think that a new title for Avatar 3 is likely on the cards, though one producer has now set the record straight.

Avatar 3 producer sets Seed Bearer title rumors straight

During a recent event for new video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, franchise producer Jon Landeau set rumors about a supposed Avatar 3 title – The Seed Bearer – straight to ComicBook.com.

“I’m qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3,” Landau stated. “That’s what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!”

That being said, an official title for Avatar 3 – or any further plot details – have yet to be confirmed at this stage.

Most recently, director James Cameron confirmed the release date of the threequel to be December 19, 2025.

“We’re into a very hectic two years of post-production right now,” Cameron stated at a press conference [via Variety]. “So it will be Christmas of 2025.”

Speaking to France’s 20 Minutes, Cameron gave an idea of what the plot of Avatar 3 might look like, introducing a new kind of Na’vi.

“To cultures different from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to reveal the Na’vi from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides,” he said.

“In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we’ll do the reverse. We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

Avatar 3 lands in cinemas December 19, 2025.

