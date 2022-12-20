Avatar 2: Is there a director’s cut of The Way of Water?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Is there a director’s cut of Avatar 2? James Cameron has finally returned with The Way of Water – but is there more to come from the long-awaited sequel?

Avatar: The Way of Water marks the end of a 13-year wait for a sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, but it’s only the beginning – if Cameron gets his way, there’ll be three more sequels this decade.

In our review, we said it “almost feels like a peek into an era we’re not ready for – if only because we’ll never want to leave.”

Across Cameron’s filmography, there have been a few “special editions” – so, is there going to be a director’s cut of Avatar: The Way of Water?

Is there a director’s cut of Avatar 2?

No, there isn’t a director’s cut of Avatar: The Way of Water, nor will there ever be one – at least right now.

James Cameron has released four extended editions of his previous movies: Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Abyss, and the original Avatar (which has the “hair sex” scene removed from the re-release, just so you know).

Cameron has also spoken about his interest in releasing movies with different runtimes depending on their platforms; for example, two or three hours in the cinema, but up to six hours on streaming.

“You can stream it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed, roller coaster, immersive version of that experience in a movie theater,” he told Denis Villeneuve in an earlier Variety interview.

“Same movie. Just, one’s the novel, and one’s the movie. Why not? Let’s just use these platforms in ways that haven’t been done before.”

However, according to producer John Landau, there’s no forthcoming Avatar 2 director’s cut right now.

“I think Jim is seizing on opportunities for other stories with two different cuts — the idea would be that you build a larger, epic narrative that can last six hours, and you pull a two-and-a-half-hour movie out of it,” he told Polygon, adding that this isn’t the plan for Avatar 2 or 3.

“We don’t have the amount of content to do that,” he said.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now. You can read our review here, find out the best way to watch the movie here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.