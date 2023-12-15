Avatar fans expecting delays after VFX artists make unprecedented move

The Hollywood strikes might be over, but Avatar fans are now expecting delays on the forthcoming sequels after the VFX artists made an unprecedented move.

Though it took 13 years for Avatar 2, The Way of Water, to hit the big screen, it was well worth the wait. Both James Cameron’s debut and the anticipated sequel movie stand as towering monuments in the realm of cinematic achievements, demonstrating the meticulous craftsmanship that brought the lush world of Pandora to life.

This fantastical setting, with its floating mountains, bioluminescent forests, and interconnected ecosystem, serves not just as a backdrop but as a vital character in its own right. The films’ portrayal of Pandora made such an impact, it led to a phenomenon known as Post-Avatar Depression Syndrome, evoking feelings of misery when comparing Avatar’s world with our own.

Avatar and The Way of Water’s success cannot be discussed without acknowledging the pivotal role of the visual effects (VFX) artists. Their unparalleled skill and creativity transformed ambitious visions into tangible realities, and now they’re voting for an unprecedented move, one that could impact the franchise moving forward.

Avatar sequels could be delayed after VFX artists vote to unionize

Yesterday, December 14, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced that VFX artists who work on the Avatar movies are voting to unionize, making them the first “vendor-side” VFX artists to do so in the US.

Many have commented on the move, and while they believe it could spell delays for Avatar 3, 4, and 5, they support the decision. “They should, they deserve a fair wage for their extraordinary hard work,” wrote one on X, while another said: “Then that movie won’t make its 2025 release date most likely. Good for them!”

“Serious question. Is this good?” asked a third, to which another replied: “Good for the artist. But this probably means we ain’t seeing Avatar sequels for a long time.” Over on Reddit, one said that it’s “good” for the artists, adding: “I’m mentally preparing myself for another delay just in case, hello December 2026.” Although another pointed out: “But it’ll still be worth it, just like Way of the Water was after 13 years.”

Let it be known that no talks of negotiations, let alone strike action have been announced. The IATSE has simply stated that VFX workers employed by a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Studios had filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for an election to vote to unionize with it.

As per a press release, the group includes 83 artists working on Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment productions, which includes the Avatar movies. Environment artist Summer Benton said the hope is to set a new standard in the industry.

“Coming together as the Avatar family, we aim to achieve improvements that will help us be able to maintain our highest quality of work in a more sustainable work and keep bringing awe and inspiration to our leadership and to VFX productions everywhere,” she said.

Although many behind-the-scenes positions such as production designers and camera operators have historically been represented by IATSE, VFX workers typically have not, something that the filing is hoping to change.

PostVis coordinator Patrick DeVaney added: “I am organizing because every other department on a film is unionized and VFX is long overdue for the benefits, more equitable pay, and respect that those other departments have earned for themselves through collective bargaining.”

You can check out our Avatar coverage below:

