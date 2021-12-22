Everything we know about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: Trailers, platforms & setting

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world game based on James Cameron’s 2009 film. Here’s everything we know about this exciting new chapter in the Avatar franchise, from trailers through to platforms, setting, and gameplay details.

It’s hard to believe that the original Avatar film is now well over a decade old, but director James Cameron has been teasing a round of sequels since it first released. The first of these wrapped in 2020, with a release date scheduled for December 2022. However, our next trip to the Moon of Pandora will likely be in video game form, as ‘Avatar Frontiers of Pandora’ is also set to be released in 2022.

The game has been described as an open-world adventure and a stand-alone story set in the Avatar universe. Like the original movie, the plot involves the native Na’vi defending their natural habitat against greedy humans who are looking to pillage their sacred sites for profit. Here’s everything we know about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Is there an Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date?

There’s no concrete release date for the next Avatar game yet, but it’s expected to be released in 2022. We suspect it will tie into the next Avatar film and may even release before it, setting the scene for that movie’s story.

We’ll make sure to update you with information regarding a release date here as soon as further details are revealed.

Avatar Frontier of Pandora platforms

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, and Stadia. There’s been no word on a Nintendo Switch release.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora trailer

The first trailer revealed gave us a glimpse into the beautiful world of Pandora, showing lots of dense jungle, just like in the first movie. Check out the original announcement trailer below:

There were snippets of gameplay scattered throughout the trailer, and some of it was even from a first-person perspective, too. Ubisoft is known for its expansive open-worlds, so it will be fun to see if Avatar Frontiers of Pandora borrows from the Far Cry or Assassin’s Creed series in any way.

Gameplay details

The game sees players taking control of a member of the Na’vi race as they embark on a quest to defend an unseen region of Pandora from new invaders. It’s unknown when the game is set, but our guess is sometime between the first and second movie, with humans returning to Pandora to continue to pillage its resources.

We’re also unsure if the playable character will be a genuine Na’vi, or an Avatar clone developed by humans like in the first movie. The second film is rumored to be themed around the oceans of Pandora, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this played into the gameplay somehow.

Avatar (2009) was mostly set on that moon’s forests, so it will be interesting to see what this new region will be, and how it informs the gameplay. This may also explain why the game has the word “Frontiers” in the title.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

