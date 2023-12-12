Spider-Man 4 has so far been the movie that never was – with new reports suggesting that Anne Hathaway would have been involved in a “perfect” role.

Known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean’s 8, and most recently Eileen, Anne Hathaway is about as versatile as acting gets.

In fact, she’s already flexed her superhero chops with the role of Catwoman, appearing in the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises.

However, she was originally supposed to undertake a different role for Spider-Man 4, with fans now left “robbed” of what could have been.

Article continues after ad

Anne Hathaway’s scrapped Spider-Man 4 role was perfect

According to a report from Variety, Anne Hathaway was originally cast in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 but was subsequently scrapped.

Article continues after ad

“If that had gotten made, I don’t know if I would’ve been considered for Dark Knight Rises. Perhaps Christopher Nolan would’ve said, ‘No, she’s occupied in another universe,'” Hathaway said.

The report alleges that Hathaway was cast in Spider-Man 4 as Black Cat, but never got as far as reading a full script. This comes in the context of Hathaway’s version of Barbie also not getting picked up, which she now regards as a good thing, citing Robbie’s as the “best possible version.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“If Spiderman 4 happened, he def would’ve left MJ for her,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “We were robbed,” added another.

Article continues after ad

“We could have had her as cat woman and black cat???” a third user chimed in. “Sony really ruined what could’ve been the best Spiderman movie,” a fourth summed up.

However, some fans were quick to criticize Hathaway’s previous Catwoman performance as a comparison to what never was.

Article continues after ad

“Hope her Black Cat would have been better than her Catwoman,” one fan commented. “Thank god she wasn’t… cause if not a real director like Nolan would have never cast her as the more iconic Catwoman,” a second added.

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3