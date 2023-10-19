Original Spider-Man 4 canceled casting plans revealed

A new book by the name of MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios has revealed the casting plans for the original canceled Spider-Man 4 movie, including Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway, and more.

Spider-Man 4 details have been eagerly awaited by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, who have yet to confirm a release date. However, many long-term fans were left bitter when Sam Raimi’s original was unexpectedly canceled over a decade ago.

Instead of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire took the classic lead role, and after the two appeared together as part of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ever since the calls for the original Spider-Man 4 to finally be produced have been higher than ever.

Despite this, there have been no signs that it is coming anytime soon. Alternatively, further details have been revealed regarding the casting choices for the director Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man 4 in the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.

Sam Raimi’s canceled Spider-Man 4 was set to have an all-star cast

According to the book, which was released on October 10: “Writers Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards draw on more than a hundred interviews with actors, producers, directors, and writers.”

They claim that apart from Tobey Maguire as the leading role, and the obvious returning cast members, that major A-list stars were set to join. Rumors have been reported on before, but this would further confirm them.

Gage Skidmore / Elena Ternovaja

John Malkovich was supposed to play the lead villain of Vulture, with Angelina Jolie as his daughter by the name of Vulturess. Anne Hathaway was then allegedly cast as Felicia Hardy, otherwise known as cat-burglar Black Cat.

It was claimed that Raimi decided to eventually leave Spider-Man 4’s production due to not being able to see how to make a profit from a movie that would cost $400m to create. Ultimately, this was said to have led to the fourth installment never being put into production.

In the meantime, you can find out what’s happening with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 here, and our other Spidey coverage here.