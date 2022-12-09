Spider-Man 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland’s next MCU movie, from release date and trailer information to cast, plot, and other details.

Holland first debuted in the MCU as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler in Captain America: Civil War, then appearing in Infinity War and Endgame as well his own trilogy: Spider-Man Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

The latter film saw him team up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys in a fight against villains from the hero’s past, including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.

The movie gave Spider-Man a clean slate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – so, here’s what we know about Spider-Man 4 so far, from its possible release date, any trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Spider-Man 4 doesn’t have a confirmed release date – but it’s believed the movie will release on July 12, 2024.

This release date comes courtesy of The Cosmic Circus, a reputable leaker. However, if it’s not July, Sony has an unconfirmed Marvel project set for release on June 7, 2024.

This would place Spider-Man 4 between Captain America 4 and the Thunderbolts movie, with all three hitting cinemas in the space of a few months.

We can say this with certainty: it won’t be released in 2023, as we’re already getting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Madame Web next year, and the immediate slate for the MCU’s Phase Five seems to be set in stone.

While Kevin Feige hasn’t even mentioned Spider-Man 4 at recent conventions, it’s definitely in the works. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Sony producer Amy Pascal told Fandango.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also said: “Amy [Pascal] and I, and Disney and Sony are talking about [the next movie].

“Yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

Spider-Man 4 cast: Who’s in it?

Tom Holland is expected to return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4.

In the wake of No Way Home’s publicity tour, Holland’s participation wasn’t certain. While he hasn’t seemed averse to reprising the role for a fourth film, or even a second trilogy, he was keen to take a break after the duress of keeping the movie’s secrets.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations. We don’t know what the future looks like.”

Marvel Studios

He also told Fandom: “You know, there is a future for Spider-Man – whether I’m a part of it, I don’t know. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and if it’s time for me to hang up the cape and let the next person take over, I will do that proudly, knowing that I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to in this world.”

Given how Spider-Man: No Way Home ended, there’s a chance Zendaya and Jacob Batalon may not return as MJ and Ned – but it’s hoped they’ll both reprise their roles.

As for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, don’t expect them to show up in the Spider-Man 4 cast. Both have said they’re open to the idea if the script was good enough, but No Way Home put them back into their own universes, so it’d be a bit odd for them to turn up again.

Spider-Man 4 plot: What is it about?

This is where things get really interesting: there aren’t any official plot details about Spider-Man 4, but rumors have attached it to Daredevil Born Again, as well as possibly introducing Venom to the MCU.

At the end of No Way Home, Doctor Strange repaired the rift in the multiverse before a flood of villains from other universes rushed into the MCU. There was just one catch: everyone in the world now forgets who Peter Parker is, erasing his friendship with Ned and relationship with MJ.

Marvel Studios

The last scenes with Peter see him moving onto the sort of life we’ve seen in Spider-Man movies before: living in a small, cheap New York apartment and swinging through the city.

Kevin Feige confirmed Spider-Man will spearhead the MCU’s “street-level heroes” going forward alongside another major character: Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox.

Culture Spider, a reputable leaker, recently tweeted: “Ember report: Spider-Man and Daredevil will meet. Peter needs help going up against Kingpin.”

The Cosmic Circus also reported that Spider-Man 4 “may actually handle the aftermath of Daredevil: Born Again”, hinting further at Cox starring in the film.

Vincent D’Onofrio, who returned as Kingpin in Hawkeye and will return in Echo and Daredevil Born Again, wants to see a fight between Wilson Fisk and Spider-Man. Appearing on The Sarah O’Connell Show, the actor said: “I think that would be really, really fun. I want it as much as everybody does, so we’ll see.”

What about Venom? Tom Hardy’s version of the anti-hero briefly stepped into the MCU via a multiverse mishap in Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits scene. However, he was returned to his own world in No Way Home – but not without leaving a piece of the symbiote.

While Spider-Man 4 isn’t expected to focus directly on the black suit – which appears in the original Secret Wars run, hinting we’ll see it in the upcoming movie – we can look forward to seeing it at some point.

And then there’s Miles Morales, the hero of the Spider-Verse movies, who’s yet to appear in the MCU. According to Culture Spider, Marvel wants “Miles to be Peter’s roommate”, rather than the traditional mentorship seen in the animated movie and games.

Spider-Man 4 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Spider-Man 4 at the time of writing – however, if you want to re-live the ending of No Way Home, you can check that out below:

That’s everything we know about Spider-Man 4 at the time of writing. Check out our other superhero movie hubs below:

