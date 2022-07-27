Pokemon Go Hisuian Qwilfish evolution: How to get Overqwil & can it be Shiny?

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Hisuian Qwilfish and its evolution Overqwil have finally made their Pokemon Go debut, so here’s everything you need to know to catch one and evolve it.

Pokemon Legends Arceus introduced quite a few regional Hisuian forms, putting a twist on existing creatures by changing their appearances and giving them new elemental typings and movesets.

One of these is the Dark/Poison-type Hisuian Qwilfish, which is now making its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut – but it won’t be easy to catch, as there’s a specific method you need to follow to find one.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to get a Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go, as well as information on its evolution Overqwil and their current Shiny availability.

Niantic

How to catch Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go

There are currently two ways to catch Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go:

Hatch it from a 7km Egg during the Hisuian Discoveries event.

Encounter one in the wild (if you’re lucky!).

Neither of these methods provides a guaranteed way to encounter Hisuian Qwilfish, but you might have some luck finding one out in the wild if you use Incense and Lure Modules to boost spawns.

You can try hatching 7km Eggs – which you can get when opening Gifts from Friends – but there are multiple creatures that can hatch from these including Hisuian Growlithe so it’s not guaranteed.

Niantic

How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokemon Go

It costs 50 Candy to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokemon Go, but you’ll also need to set it as your Buddy and win 10 Raids before you can complete the evolution process.

The time-consuming part of this evolution will be winning 10 Raids, although you can speed this up by going after 1-Star Raids as these are much easier. You can see the current Raid Bosses here.

If you’re struggling to collect enough Candy, make sure to use Pinap Berries when catching Hisuian Qwilfish to get a small boost, and also set it as your Buddy to earn Candy while you’re out exploring.

Remember that Hisuian Qwilfish and regular Qwilfish share the same Candy pool, so you might already have some you can use. This also means you can just catch regular Qwilfish to stock up on Candy.

Can Hisuian Qwilfish be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means Shiny Overqwil is unavailable too.

We’ll have to wait for a future event for them to make their Shiny debuts, but in the meantime, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

