All Wisp locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus & how to get Spiritomb

Finding every Wisp location in Pokemon Legends Arceus is essential to completing the Eerie Apparitions in the Night request and catching the elusive Spiritomb.

There are loads of collectibles to keep you busy in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but the most time-consuming of all is without a doubt the mysterious purple Wisps that appear across the Hisui region.

You’ll be tasked with finding all of these Wisps to complete Request 22: Eerie Apparitions at Night, with loads of rewards up for grabs along the way including an encounter with Spiritomb.

Below, we’ve got details of every single Wisp location across the Hisui region, the rewards you can earn for collecting them, and finally, how to find your very own Spiritomb.

Contents

All Wisp locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are 107 Wisps spread out across every area in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including Jubilife Village, so you’ll need to check everywhere thoroughly. Searching at night can help, as they’ll be easier to spot.

You’ll also need to unlock rideable Pokemon like Sneasler and Hisuian Braviary in order to access certain Wisps, as many of them are inacessible by foot – especially ones that are found in high up places.

To help you out, we’ve marked all of the Pokemon Legends Arceus Wisp locations with yellow stars on the maps below:

Jubilife Village Wisp locations

Obsidian Fieldlands Wisp locations

Crimson Mirelands Wisp locations

Cobalt Coastlands Wisp locations

Coronet Highlands Wisp locations

Alabaster Icelands Wisp locations

Wisp rewards in Pokemon Legends Arceus

When you’ve collected enough Wisps in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you’ll be able to claim rewards from Nessa back in Jubilife Village. These are tiered rewards that get better as you progress.

Here are all of the rewards you can get from collecting Wisps:

Amount of Wisps Reward 5 Wisps Oval Stone 10 Wisps Rare Candy 20 Wisps Seed of Mastery 30 Wisps Dusk Stone 40 Wisps Exp. Candy L 50 Wisps Linking Cord 60 Wisps 5 Grit Pebbles 70 Wisps Scrap of Reaper Cloth 80 Wisps 3 Seeds of Mastery 90 Wisps 3 Exp. Candy XL 100 Wisps 3 Grit Rocks

How to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Once you’ve collected all 107 Wisps across the Hisui region, you’ll be able to encounter Spiritomb in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Head back to Jubilife Village and speak to Nessa, who will instruct you to meet her at the Shrouded Ruins. Just like when you were collecting Wisps, make sure you do this at night time, or she won’t be there.

When you find Nessa, she’ll inform you that there’s actually one more Wisp to collect, making 108 of them in total. Approach the Wisp, interact with it as you did with the others, and a wild Spiritomb will appear.

Unlike other Pokemon that appear in the wild, this is the only chance you’ll get to catch Spiritomb, so make sure you save before starting the encounter and try not to accidentally defeat it in battle.

