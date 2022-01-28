How to evolve Ralts into Gardevoir & Gallade in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Wondering how to evolve Ralts into either Gardevoir or Gallade in Pokemon Legends Arceus? Here’s a rundown of everything you need: from where to catch Ralts and Kirlia to evolution tips.

While it may not be the most powerful creature in the Pokemon universe, the adorable little Ralts can evolve into two of Pokemon Legends Arceus‘ best ‘mon: the Psychic/Fairy-type, Gardevoir, and the Psychic/Fighting-type, Gallade.

However, as with previous generations, evolving the mid-stage evolution, Kirlia, into one of these two titans requires a little more effort than the straightforward leveling process.

So, here’s a rundown of where you can catch yourself a Ralts or Kirlia, and in turn how to evolve it into Gardevoir or Gallade in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Where to catch Ralts & Kirlia in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In order to snag yourself either a Ralts or Kirlia, you’ll need to have access to the Crimson Mirelands, the second zone that you unlock on your adventure.

They spawn as far away from your base camp as they possibly can, though, so here are some directions to get you started:

Travel to the Crimson Mirelands, aiming for the Sludge Mound camp. Go straight North to the Shrouded Runes at the top of the mountain. Approach the Ralts whilst crouching, using the ruined pillars as cover in order to take it by surprise. Note that the same method applies to Kirlia, but they spawn less frequently.

They can also be found in Snowpoint Temple, but this is towards the end of the game.

How to evolve Ralts in Pokemon Legends Arceus: Gardevoir

Thankfully, the path to scoring yourself a Gardevoir is much simpler than its fiesty brother, Gallade. All you’ll have to do to evolve your Ralts into this beautiful celestial being is level a Kirlia to Level 30.

How to evolve Ralts in Pokemon Legends Arceus: Gallade

As any Pokemon Master knows, Diamond and Pearl evolution, Gallade, is much more finicky to acquire. You’ll need to have a male Kirlia, which involves a little more grinding, as well as a highly coveted Dawn Stone.

You can get these mysterious moonlight rocks in a few different ways:

Breaking Tumblestones can sometimes yield a Dawn Stone.

can sometimes yield a Dawn Stone. Speak to Simona in Jublife Village near the Training Grounds. She will sell you a Dawn Stone in exchange for 1,200 Merit Points . Merit Points are earned by returning lost satchels using the Lost and Found option in your inventory.

in near the Training Grounds. She will sell you a Dawn Stone in exchange for .

So that’s how to evolve Ralts into Gardevoir and Gallade in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Looking for some more guides? Be sure to check out our other PLA tips and tricks:

