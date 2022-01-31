All Pokemon in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisui Pokedex

The Hisui region is packed with new Pokemon as well as classic characters from previous generations. Here is the complete Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex.

Although Pokemon Legends Arceus is set in the ancient past, Game Freak has used the open-world title to push some of the franchise’s biggest changes to date.

The Hisui region Pokedex is no different as it’s a unique mixture of classic characters, special region variants, and new Pokemon making their series debut.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex

Pokemon Legends Arceus is a Sinnoh origin story so it should come as no surprise that the bulk of its Pokedex is the same one featured in 2006’s Diamond & Pearl. However, Game Freak has shaken things up by adding a good mixture of characters from previous Gens as well.

There are 243 Pokemon that Trainers can catch in the game, including the brand new Hisiuan formes, Legendaries, and a brand new Forces of Nature genie.

Hisui Pokedex in Pokemon Legends

And there you have it! That’s the entire Hisui Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus. At the time of writing, there has been no word whether the RPG will get DLC. If it does, the Pokedex could get bigger in the future.

